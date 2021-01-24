Suspected human skull found in Brantford industrial area

Article content
Brantford police’s major crime unit and the Officer of the Chief Coroner are investigating the discovery of what appears to be a human skull.
Police said a person found the suspected human remains on Saturday in a remote area of a field in a north-end industrial area.
Police said that, until a postmortem corner’s examination is completed, no further information is available.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Cost. Jason Sinning at 519-756-7050, ext. 2265.
To remain anonymous, contact Brantford-Brant Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.tipsubmit.com/WebTips.aspx?AgencyID251.