Suspected human skull found in Brantford industrial area

Brantford police’s major crime unit and the Officer of the Chief Coroner are investigating the discovery of what appears to be a human skull.

Police said a person found the suspected human remains on Saturday in a remote area of a field in a north-end industrial area.

Police said that, until a postmortem corner’s examination is completed, no further information is available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Cost. Jason Sinning at 519-756-7050, ext. 2265.

To remain anonymous, contact Brantford-Brant Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.tipsubmit.com/WebTips.aspx?AgencyID251.