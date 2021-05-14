Skills training program expands to Haldimand
A skilled trades training program that has had success in Brantford is expanding into Haldimand County.
Applications are now being accepted for the first two sessions of Construct Your Career, an eight-week program offered through St. Leonard’s Community Services.
For those interested, visiting https://www.st-leonards.com/employment/programs/skills-advance-ontario provides more information and a chance to register. The sessions start June 21 and July 5.
“Our Construct Your Career program has already experienced great success in the Brantford market,” said Malcolm Whyte, director of employment services at St. Leonard’s.
“Over 75% of graduates are currently working full time in their chosen construction sector, including three graduates registered as an apprentice. We are excited to bring these same opportunities to the Haldimand community.”
Spots in the program are limited and expected to fill up quickly, Whyte added.
The program is free and includes two weeks of essential skills training with Brant Skills, employment training with St. Leonard’s and six weeks of hands-on learning through Conestoga College. The program ends with a two-week job placement at a local construction company.
Graduates receive a college certificate in Construction Foundations from Conestoga and certification in WHMIS (Workplace Hazardous Materials Information System), first aid and working at heights to name a few of the topics covered by the program.
Employment programs offered by St. Leonard’s, including Construct Your Career, are Employment Ontario projects and funded, in part, by the federal and provincial governments. St. Leonard’s has employment services offices in Brantford, Caledonia and Dunnville.
“My goal is to help more people get meaningful jobs in the skilled trades,” said Monte McNaughton, Minister of Labour, Training and Skills Development.
“Our government’s infrastructure investment means we will need more skilled trades workers than ever before. That is why we are investing in training programs that will help people prepare for these in-demand careers in their communities.”
Skills Advance Ontario is a government initiative that supports workforce development in identified key growth sectors. It funds partnerships that connect employers with the employment and training services required to recruit and advance workers with the right essential, technical, and employable skills.
As well, Skills Advance supports job seekers obtain employment by providing them with sector-specific employment and training services and connecting them to the right employers.
To learn more about employment services offered by St. Leonard’s visit www.st-leonards.com or call 519-756-7665.
Vball@postmedia.com
twitter.com/EXPVBall