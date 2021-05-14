Skills training program expands to Haldimand

Article content

A skilled trades training program that has had success in Brantford is expanding into Haldimand County.

Applications are now being accepted for the first two sessions of Construct Your Career, an eight-week program offered through St. Leonard’s Community Services.

For those interested, visiting https://www.st-leonards.com/employment/programs/skills-advance-ontario provides more information and a chance to register. The sessions start June 21 and July 5.

“Our Construct Your Career program has already experienced great success in the Brantford market,” said Malcolm Whyte, director of employment services at St. Leonard’s.

“Over 75% of graduates are currently working full time in their chosen construction sector, including three graduates registered as an apprentice. We are excited to bring these same opportunities to the Haldimand community.”

Spots in the program are limited and expected to fill up quickly, Whyte added.