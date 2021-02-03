Article content

The Brant County Health Unit on Wednesday reported six new cases of COVID-19 in the previous 24 hours.

Eight more people have recovered from the virus, lowering the number of active cases to 37.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Six new local COVID-19 cases Back to video

Since the onset of the pandemic there have been 1,361 confirmed cases. Of those, 1,315 have been resolved, while nine people have died.

Currently, there are five people being treated at Brantford General Hospital for the virus.

Of the six new cases, five are are Brantford residents, four are males, three are in the 20 to 39 year age group, while there is one new case in each of the under-20, 40 to 59 and 60 to 79 age ranges.

Two of the new cases are associated with outbreaks, while transmission results for the other four are still pending.

An outbreak was declared Feb. 2 at a construction site involving five people.

Outbreaks remain ongoing at Stedman Community Hospice with one resident and seven staff tested positive, and at a manufacturing/industrial facility where three workers have tested positive.

An additional 299 COVID-19 tests were administered at the Brant Community Healthcare System assessment centre over the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 62,620.

Across the province, 1,172 new cases of the virus were reported today, and 67 more people have died.