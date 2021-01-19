Six new COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday

Article content

Six new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in Brantford and Brant County over the past 24 hours.

That brings the total number of known cases reported by the Brant County Health Unit to 1,268 since the start of the global pandemic in March.

According to health unit numbers, there are currently 76 active cases of the virus and one person is being treated for COVID-19 at Brantford General Hospital.

The vaccination rollout continues, with 1,607 people having received shots as of Tuesday morning.

Of the total number of known local COVID-19 cases, 1,607 are considered resolved. Six local people have died from the virus.

Outbreak continue at just two local facilities: Stedman Community Hospice where five staff and one resident have tested positive, and at Fox Ridge Care Community long-term care home where one staff member tested positive.

Close contact with someone with the virus continues to account for the majority of cases (57 per cent), followed by community spread (25 per cent), outbreak-associated (14 per cent), and travel (three per cent).

Of the total positive cases, 960 are from Brantford (a rate of 984.70 per 100,000) and 308 are from Brant County (839.10 per 100,000).

There have been 58,506 COVID-19 tests done at the Brant Community Healthcare System’s assessment centre as of Tuesday morning, 356 more than the previous day.