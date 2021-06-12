Six new COVID-19 cases being reported by Brant County Health Unit

The Brant County Health Unit is reporting on Saturday six new COVID-19 cases in the previous 24 hours.

There are currently 49 active cases of the virus in Brantford and the County of Brant.

Three people are receiving care at Brantford General Hospital.

Since the pandemic was declared in March last year, 3,364 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Brantford and Brant County, with 3,295 of those cases resolved.

There have been 20 deaths in the communities from the virus.

The health unit is reporting 1,169 variants of concern. Of those, 778 are the N501Y mutation with the B.1.1.7 (UK) lineage, 257 are the E484K mutation, 65 have both the N501Y and E484K mutation and 69 the P.1 lineage (Brazil).

A total of 114,695 does of vaccine have been given to local residents. Of those, 19,466 people having completed their two-dose series.

According to the health unit website, as of Sunday, June 6, 67 per cent of area residents have received at least one dose, while nine per cent have received both doses.