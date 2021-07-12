Six new cases of COVID-19 in Brantford-Brant over past 72 hours

The Brant County Health Unit reported Monday six new cases of COVID-19 in the past 72 hours.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

The health unit changed its reporting beginning July 9 to weekdays only.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Six new cases of COVID-19 in Brantford-Brant over past 72 hours Back to video

There have been 3,415 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Brantford and Brant County since the pandemic began in March 2020. Of those 3,387 have recovered, while 20 deaths have been attributed to the virus.

Currently there are eight active cases with one individual requiring hospitalization.

The health unit recorded nine new cases last week, a slight bump up from eight reported in the previous week.

There are now 1,230 cases with variants of concern after four were added from the weekend. The lineage B.1.1.7 (UK) accounts for 790 cases, the lineage B.1.617 (India) accounts for 31, lineage P.1 (Brazil) accounts for 87, and 322 mutations detected.

Over the past three days 4,102 vaccinations were administered at mass immunization clinics, pharmacies and physicians offices.

For the week ending July 11, 73 per cent of Brantford-Brant residents have received at least one dose of vaccine and 70,140 people, or 46 per cent of the adult population, have completed the two-dose vaccine series.

For youth aged 12 to 17 the health unit reports 71 per cent have received at least one dose while 42 per cent have been given two doses.

There are no outbreaks ongoing at any childcare centre, long-term care facilities, retirement homes, hospitals or workplaces.

Ohsweken Public Health reported no new cases on Six Nations of the Grand River, where 527 people to date have tested positive, with 516 recovered. There have been 11 deaths.

Public Health Ontario reported 114 new cases of the virus across the province, where there are currently 1,610 active cases.

No deaths attributed to COVID-19 were recorded Sunday.

bethompson@postmedia.com