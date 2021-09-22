Six Nations voters still managed to cast ballots Monday
A protest that ousted the single Elections Canada polling station off Six Nations of the Grand on Monday may not have had a negative effect on voting.
Elections Canada spokesperson Rejean Grenier said Wednesday that the returning officer for the Brantford-Brant riding, of which Six Nations is a part, reported that Six Nations voters managed to find their way to the relocated polling station at the Oakland Community Centre, 25 kilometres away in Brant County.
“Anecdotally, (the returning officer) was quite satisfied with the turnout,” Grenier said.
“People were showing up at the Oakland polling station and some people from Six Nations went to other polling stations in the area and asked for a transfer certificate.”
Such a certificate affirms that a person wants to vote in a different poll than the one they are normally assigned. All that is needed is proof of address and voting eligibility.
Elections Canada decided to move the voting station at the Gathering Place after several dozen protesters arrived early Monday. They said they were there to enforce a call from the Haudenosaunee Confederacy Council that Elections Canada remove the polling station, which contained three polls.
“This is a violation of not only treaty rights but our human rights to exist as distinct people,” said a statement issued last week from the confederacy council, which is known as the hereditary council of Six Nations.
The on-reserve station was the only one for the community of more than 12,000 residents and was established with the approval of the Six Nations elected council, Grenier said.
Voter turnout on Six Nations has traditionally been low.
In the 2019 federal election, 110 voters cast ballots.
It will be clearer how voting was affected by the moved polling station after Elections Canada releases its usual poll-by-poll breakdown of votes but Grenier said that won’t be for several months.
Meanwhile, workers have turned their attention to more than a million mailed-in ballots for Canada, which must be verified and counted.
“It takes about three hours to verify a batch of 500 votes and then the accounting of them take another three hours,” said Grenier.
For Brantford-Brant, 3,743 mail-in ballot kits were issued to those who live outside the country, elsewhere in Canada or who simply wanted to mail their ballot from inside the riding. Elections Canada said 3,216 of the ballots were returned with votes.
In Haldimand-Norfolk, 2,776 mail-in ballot kits were issued and 2,461 returned.
