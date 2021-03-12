Six Nations starts vaccinating residents

Elders will receive priority for the vaccine and are urged to pre-register as soon a possible. Once registration is complete, community members will be contacted by clinic staff to confirm the date and time of their appointment.

Pre-registration can be done online at www.sixnationscovid19.ca or by calling 226-227-9288 between 9 a.m and 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday. Public health officials are recommending people pre-register online if possible to prevent the phone line from being overwhelmed.

Vaccinations are being administered by appointment only and every community member 18 and older is encouraged to pre-register for an upcoming clinic.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load.

A clinic was held Friday and two more are scheduled for next week, on Tuesday and Thursday at Emily C. General Elementary School. The school was revamped in late February to accommodate the clinics.

Vaccination clinics are underway on Six Nations and will continue next week, public health officials say.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

Public health officials are urging people to ensure their phones are on and the volume is turned up to receive calls from the clinic confirming appointments. No voicemail messages will be left and if the call isn’t answered, the next person on the list will be called to ensure vaccine doses aren’t wasted.

There is a set time to administer them after the vials have been opened, public health officials say.

Those who are currently pre-registered will be scheduled to be vaccinated within the next couple of weeks. More than 2,000 people have pre-registered for the vaccine so far but public health officials are hoping more will sign up.

Plans call for more clinics to be scheduled soon.

No walk-ins will be accepted during the clinics and public health measures are in effect at the clinics.

Meanwhile, those who have vaccination appointments are reminded to bring completed consent forms with them. The forms can be found at www.sixnationscovid19.ca .

More shipments of the vaccine are expected within the coming days, public health officials say.

As well, those Six Nations members living off-reserve who have received a first dose from an off-reserve health unit or clinic must receive the second dose from the same health unit. They are not eligible to receive the second dose through a Six Nations clinic.

Meanwhile on Six Nations of the Grand River, there were five new cases of COVID-19 reported on Friday. There are currently 40 active cases, with four people hospitalized.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 411 confirmed cases with 366 of those resolved. There has also been five deaths related to the virus on Six Nations.

Residents are urged to continue following public health guidelines including wearing face coverings, frequent hand-washing, maintaining proper physical distance and limiting close contact with others to those in your own household.

Vball@postmedia.com

twitter.com/EXPVBall