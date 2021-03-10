Six Nations police seek suspicious vehicle

Article content

Six Nations police are asking for the public’s help locating a red Dodge Caravan with tinted windows that stopped Monday afternoon at a home on Third Line Road, between Seneca and Mohawk roads.

Police said a man got out of the vehicle and photographed four children who were playing on the porch of the home.

The man got back into the vehicle and drove east on Third Line.

Police said a licence plate was not noted.

The man was wearing a black coat, a hat and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-445-2811 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

Anonymous tips can also be made to Brant-Brantford Crime Stoppers by visiting www.crimestoppersbb.com.