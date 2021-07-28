Six Nations police charge three following Mohawk Road drug raid

Expositor staff
Jul 28, 2021  •  1 day ago  •  1 minute read
Three residents of Six Nations of the Grand River are facing numerous drug and weapons charges after police said they entered a Mohawk Road home on July 22 with a search warrant.

No one inside at the time but a female resident who returned home was taken into custody.

Police said they seized oxycodone, cocaine, a Taser, batons, brass knuckles and ammunition during the search.

The 40-year-old woman and two men, aged 40 and 20, all face charges of possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession under $5,000, two counts of possession of a prohibited weapon, careless use of a firearm, weapon or ammunition, and three counts of failing to comply with conditions of an undertaking.

