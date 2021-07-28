Six Nations police charge three following Mohawk Road drug raid

Three residents of Six Nations of the Grand River are facing numerous drug and weapons charges after police said they entered a Mohawk Road home on July 22 with a search warrant.

No one inside at the time but a female resident who returned home was taken into custody.

Police said they seized oxycodone, cocaine, a Taser, batons, brass knuckles and ammunition during the search.

The 40-year-old woman and two men, aged 40 and 20, all face charges of possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession under $5,000, two counts of possession of a prohibited weapon, careless use of a firearm, weapon or ammunition, and three counts of failing to comply with conditions of an undertaking.