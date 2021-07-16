Desecration of churches, memorials condemned

Six Nations of the Grand River elected council is condemning the desecration of churches and memorials across the country after the discovery of unmarked graves at former residential schools for Indigenous children.

“Recent acts of vandalism and arson have targeted Indigenous communities across the country, including Six Nations of the Grand River Territory,” said a statement released by the elected council on Friday.

“Dozens of Indigenous-serving churches have been set on fire or vandalized. Even worse, reports have indicated that such acts of violence may have been perpetrated by non-members coming into our territory with the intent to damage or destroy.”

The release noted the vandalism last weekend of a memorial outside the former Mohawk Institute honouring the children who were taken there, and an Every Child Matters display outside the council buildings in Ohsweken being damaged.

“These acts are a direct disrespect to the memory of our children and reopen the wounds of our survivors.”

Elected council says its “calling upon governmental and law enforcement authorities to take all steps necessary to defend and protect our communities, including our churches, our memorials, and all former residential school properties.

“Desecration must not be tolerated.”

Last month, a suspected arsonist damaged the historic St. John’s Tuscaroras, an Anglican church located at Tuscarora Road and Fifth Line in Ohsweken.

Tall metal fencing has been erected around the perimeter of the grounds at the Mohawk Chapel in Brantford. The historic building is also under 24-hour surveillance.

Archdeacon Rosalyn Elm said it is unfortunate the chapel, which dates back to 1785, had to be shut down and “that we have received so many threats across the Diocese of Huron.”