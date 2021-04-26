





Share this Story: Six Nations elected chief seeks unity with Confederacy council to foster growth

Six Nations elected chief seeks unity with Confederacy council to foster growth Photo by Brian Thompson / Expositor file photo

Article content Six Nations of the Grand River’s elected chief called for unity in securing the territory’s share of more than $18 million in federal funding meant to narrow the socio-economic gap between Indigenous and non-Indigenous people. The funding, to be spent over the next five years, was announced a week ago in the federal budget. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Six Nations elected chief seeks unity with Confederacy council to foster growth Back to video Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said in her budget speech the government has made progress in righting the historic wrongs in Canada’s relationship with Indigenous peoples, but a lot of work remains to be done. Elected chief Mark Hill said a unified approach is needed between the elected and traditional councils on Six Nations to advocate for a new kindergarten to Grade 12 school. “We will be reaching out to the Haudenosaunee Confederacy Chiefs Council asking them to work together in ensuring that the federal government meet its fiduciary duty to First Nation education by funding all capital, operational and maintenance costs required in the building of a new, safe school for our children,” Hill said during a virtual media conference on Monday.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Hill said the Kawenni:io Language School, which promotes the community’s traditional languages and was established 30 years ago, “is in need of a real school building.” “We invite the Confederacy chiefs and clan mothers to support the students who haven’t had a permanent home for language learning.” Hill said the elected council also has identified a “long list” of other needs in the community, including a language commission, a palliative care facility, a new long-term care facility and a waterline extension hookup “to address long-standing potable water issues.” Unity was a key theme in Hill’s address. He acknowledged the Confederacy’s call last week for a moratorium on all development within the Haldimand Tract, an area of more than 950,000 acres that runs 10 kilometres along both sides of the Grand River from its source north of Fergus to Lake Erie. Deyohowe:to, a Cayuga heritage chief from the Confederacy, said no development along the tract can proceed without the consent of the Haudenosaunee and that anyone developing or planning to develop must “stop what you’re doing.” For more than nine months, Six Nations land defenders have occupied the site of a planned subdivision in Caledonia, claiming the land as unceded Haudenosaunee territory. “We have a major land claims case coming before the courts in 2022 and it would not be responsible to allow continued development in an uncertain legal environment,” said Hill of an ongoing court case, filed in 1995, against Ottawa and Ontario over lost lands.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Hill said the elected council is “encouraged” by recent talks with the Confederacy, the traditional leadership on Six Nations. The Confederacy has historically been at odds with the elected council, created by the federal government in 1924 to supplant the Confederacy as the reserve’s governing body. “I’m hopeful that we will keep going, working together for the common good of all community members,” said Hill. “Our people have said they want to see the two bodies working together. For Six Nations, the pursuit of the common community good and unity cannot be underscored enough. We are at a pivotal point in our history and want to see growth in our community.”

Share this article in your social network







Latest National Stories Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Brantford