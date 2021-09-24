Six Nations elected chief says Sept. 30 should be stat holiday in province
Article content
Six Nations of the Grand River elected Chief Mark Hill wants National Truth and Reconciliation Day to be a statutory holiday for the entire country.
Advertisement
Article content
Hill has written a letter to Premier Doug Ford expressing his disappointment that Ontario, along with Alberta, Saskatchewan, New Brunswick and Quebec, won’t observe the new holiday on Sept. 30, which also is Orange Shirt Day.
Six Nations elected chief says Sept. 30 should be stat holiday in province Back to video
The federal government made Sept. 30 a new statutory holiday in light of the discovery this year of more than 1,000 unmarked graves near former residential school sites.
The holiday is meant to honour First Nations, Inuit and Metis survivors and to remember the victims of the residential school system. Provinces and territories could follow the federal government’s lead in making the day a designated holiday and a day off for students.
“While you and many other provincial officials have expressed your commitment to strengthening relationships with First Nations communities, this upcoming statutory holiday is an important symbol indicating a commitment to practical action,” Hill said in his letter to Ford.
He said this year has been difficult on everyone, but particularly for Indigenous communities “whose old wounds were reopened upon the discovery of their lost children’s remains.”
“Canada’s history has been marred by the dark legacy of governmental theft of children. It is not enough that leaders give a few remarks on occasion, only to let pass more formal opportunities to officially acknowledge where we’ve come from and where we need to go.”
Creating the statutory holiday is one of the 94 calls to action by the Truth and Reconciliation Commission back in 2015.
Advertisement
Article content
Much of Canada will observe this second holiday in September. Federal offices, banks and post offices will be closed to mark the first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. Private companies and organizations can decide if they want to honour optional or unofficial holidays.
Six Nations of the Grand River elected employees will be given the day off and are encouraged to wear orange the week of Sept. 27 leading up to Orange Shirt Day, which was started in 2013 as a way to honour Indigenous children and educate Canadians about the impact the residential school system had on Indigenous communities.
The inspiration for Orange Shirt Day came from residential school survivor Phyllis Jack Webstad who, at age six, on her first day at residential school, was stripped of her clothes, including a new orange shirt her grandmother bought for her.
“Despite the Ontario government’s decision not to recognize National Day for Truth and Reconciliation as a provincial holiday, Six Nations will be treating Sept. 30 as a day to honour residential school survivors and the children who never made it home,” said a news release issued by Six Nations elected council.
Community members are being encouraged to engage in an “Act of Awareness” on Sept. 30 and use the hashtag #SNOrangeShirtDay
In Brantford, there are events planned to observe National Day for Truth and Reconciliation:
- The city’s community recreation staff, along with Healthy Kids Brantford Brant, is offering Indigenous-themed programming at Kids Night Out on Sept. 29 at Doug Snooks Community Centre, and Sept. 30 at Woodman Park Community Park. Online pre-registration is required at Brantford RecConnect.
- The Harmony Square fountain and the Sanderson Centre marquee will be lit up in orange in recognition of the day.
Advertisement
Article content
Some city services will operate on different schedules on Sept. 30. City hall, the customer contact centre and 220 Colborne St. will close at 4:30 p.m. and reopen at 8:30 a.m. on Oct. 1.
Ontario Works Brantford Brant monthly payments will be available on Sept. 29.
Brantford Transit will operate on a modified schedule from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sept. 30. Brantford Lift will run with regular service from 6 a.m. to 1 a.m.
Recycling and waste collection will not be affected. The Wayne Gretzky Sports Centre remains open with regular hours.
Brant County will mark the day by lowering its flags to half-mast. An Every Child Matters flag will be raised at the downtown Paris location and the Paris dam will be lit in orange.
The Brant Couynty Public Library has several events planned, including:
- A Storybook Walk of the children’s book Phyllis’s Orange Shirt, written by Phyllis Webstad. The story will be placed in Lions Park in Paris and be available from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Families are invited to visit the park and read the story.
- Children’s activities are available for pick up at any of the library branches. The Every Child Matters: My Orange Shirt allows children to design their own shirt, then colour, cut out and display it.
- There are copies available of an Orange Shirt Day reading list, with titles for children, teens and adults.
“We recognize the ongoing trauma cause by residential and day schools and remember those who were lost, survivors and their families,” said Brant Mayor David Bailey. “I encourage all citizens to take action to become better educated about this tragic history and to build a better future together.”