After spike, Six Nations COVID case count lowers
The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on Six Nations of the Grand River is trending downward after a plea from Ohsweken Public Health last week.
To start the week, Ohsweken Public Health has announced 10 new cases – three on Monday, one on Tuesday and six on Wednesday.
There are now 116 active cases in the community, the most since the start of the pandemic.
Four people are hospitalized with the virus
Since the pandemic began, Six Nations has had 373 total cases, of which 251 have been resolved.
Three people have died from COVID during the pandemic.
Six Nations has been dealing with a steep increase in cases. For the week ended Feb. 28, there were 106 new cases confirmed, including a one-day high of 36 on Feb. 25, followed by 26 new cases on Feb. 27.
As of March 1, Six Nations was experiencing 814 cases per 100,000 people. The Brant County Health Unit was reporting 37 per 100,000 and the Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit was at 26.
The Six Nations community has approximately 12,892 residents.
The average age of those with COVID on Six Nations is 41.6 with 52.16 per cent being female and 47.84 male. Those aged 20-39 make up more than 150 of the cases with those aged 40-64 just under 150 of the cases.
On Feb. 26, Ohsweken Public Health issued a public plea asking for anyone who may have attended any recent community gatherings to get tested for COVID-19 to self-isolate for 14 days.
“This is inclusive of household contacts of community members who attended any gathering outside of their home,” the agency said.“Individuals experiencing symptoms, even the mildest, need to seek testing as soon as possible and to self-isolate while waiting for test results or if they have been contacted by public health to remain in self-isolation until cleared.”
Six Nations has its own COVID-19 framework. It’s currently listed in alert level black, which is similar to the province’s grey lockdown tier.
People aren’t allowed to gather with anyone outside of their households under those restrictions and residents should only go out for essential reasons.
Health officials on Six Nations is now taking online registrations for vaccines.
Restaurants and retail services are only allowed to offer curbside pickup.
More information is available by visiting www.sixnationscovid19.ca or by calling the assessment centre at either 1-855-977-7737 or 226-446-9909.
Ohsweken Public Health can also be reached at 519-445-2672.
Online registrations for vaccines are being taken at the above website.
Meantime, schools on Six Nations will remain closed and all students will finish this school year online.
The Six Nations elected council says it will reopen schools in September for in-person learning.