After spike, Six Nations COVID case count lowers

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on Six Nations of the Grand River is trending downward after a plea from Ohsweken Public Health last week.

To start the week, Ohsweken Public Health has announced 10 new cases – three on Monday, one on Tuesday and six on Wednesday.

There are now 116 active cases in the community, the most since the start of the pandemic.

Four people are hospitalized with the virus

Since the pandemic began, Six Nations has had 373 total cases, of which 251 have been resolved.

Three people have died from COVID during the pandemic.

Six Nations has been dealing with a steep increase in cases. For the week ended Feb. 28, there were 106 new cases confirmed, including a one-day high of 36 on Feb. 25, followed by 26 new cases on Feb. 27.

As of March 1, Six Nations was experiencing 814 cases per 100,000 people. The Brant County Health Unit was reporting 37 per 100,000 and the Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit was at 26.