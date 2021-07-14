Six decade legacy of teaching, music and love

History, music, church and the Brant Sanatorium drew Winston Johnson and Doreen Jones together more than six decades ago and the couple created a lasting legacy of music, education and love in this community and beyond.

Celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary this week, the couple broke race barriers in Brantford when Win became the first Black high school teacher and Doreen became the first Black elementary teacher in town.

For 33 years and hundreds of local kids, the Johnsons were a first connection with a Black person and the couple was determined those first impressions would be good ones.

“It was preached to both of us from Day 1 that we needed to choose our friends and the places we went wisely,” said Doreen about growing up in the city.

“It wasn’t that we represented Blacks in the community but our families were determined that we should have a good reputation. We were told ‘You can’t buy a good reputation’.”

That reputation has followed the family through the years as they are remembered fondly by former students and those blessed by their music ministry.

Doreen taught youngsters at Mt. Pleasant School, Tranquility, Russell Reid and Graham Bell.

Win taught drafting, machine shop and math at North Park Collegiate, Brantford Collegiate and Paris District High and, for 25 years (while teaching high school and after he retired) he taught technical courses at Mohawk College and got numerous young men into apprenticeships.

He would often invite students to his home on a Saturday and they would show up in “droves” just to help him with a project, says daughter Karen Burke. And, 30 years later, many former students still call out “Mr. J.!” when they see Win in public.