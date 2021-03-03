SIU clears city police officer in man's fall
The province’s Special Investigations Unit has cleared a Brantford police officer of any wrongdoing after a 42-year-old man fell from the Market Street overpass last summer.
A security company called police just after 4 a.m. on July 18, 2020, reporting that a motion alarm had been activated at a West Street business.
An officer spotted male suspect, who, upon seeing the police vehicle, turned and ran toward the Via Rail station.
Two video surveillance cameras at the train station showed the suspect running northward onto the train tracks, with the officer in pursuit on foot.
The suspect ran along a chain-link fence that borders the railway yard, toward the Market Street overpass.
The SIU report indicates that the suspect grabbed the metal bridge railing and was hanging head first on the outer side of the railing when the officer grabbed hold of his left leg.
The suspect kicked the officer in the upper thigh and groin area with his right leg, causing the officer to recoil and lose his hold.
The suspect fell six metres to the West Street sidewalk that passes beneath the railway overpass, resulting in serious head injuries and a pulmonary contusion, the report stated.
The suspect was taken to Brantford General Hospital and later transferred to Hamilton General Hospital.
“I am satisfied that the subject officer was in the execution of his lawful duties as he chased after the (suspect),” said SIU director Joseph Martino, adding that the officer had grounds to lawfully detain the suspect for further investigation.
“I am also satisfied that the subject officer did what he could to prevent the (suspect’s) fall as the latter vaulted himself over the metal railing,” Martino noted.
“There are no reasonable grounds to believe that the officer committed a criminal offence in connection with the man’s injuries.”
The SIU is an independent government agency whose civilian investigators look into the conduct of law enforcement officials that result in serious injury, death, sexual assault or the discharge of a weapon towards someone.
