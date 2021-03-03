SIU clears city police officer in man's fall

Article content

The province’s Special Investigations Unit has cleared a Brantford police officer of any wrongdoing after a 42-year-old man fell from the Market Street overpass last summer.

A security company called police just after 4 a.m. on July 18, 2020, reporting that a motion alarm had been activated at a West Street business.

An officer spotted male suspect, who, upon seeing the police vehicle, turned and ran toward the Via Rail station.

Two video surveillance cameras at the train station showed the suspect running northward onto the train tracks, with the officer in pursuit on foot.

The suspect ran along a chain-link fence that borders the railway yard, toward the Market Street overpass.

The SIU report indicates that the suspect grabbed the metal bridge railing and was hanging head first on the outer side of the railing when the officer grabbed hold of his left leg.

The suspect kicked the officer in the upper thigh and groin area with his right leg, causing the officer to recoil and lose his hold.