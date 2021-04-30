'Sign war' rages across city

Over at Sweet Bakery, owner Stacey Bester directed her chalkboard promotional signs at neighbouring Strodes BBQ & Deli. “Hey Strodes, If You Think You’ll Win #Signwars That’s A Big Missed Steak!”

Sociable was quick to reload with a new sign that read: “Great First Draughts, Brantford!”

“Aloha Sociable,” read the saucy sign at Brando’s Beach House. “No Beaching About It When We Win.”

Charing Cross dance business, Studio 5678, was on its toes, taking aim at Sociable and Zanders Fire Grill and Brew Lounge and challenging the restaurants: “Meet U at the Barre.”

Quick off the mark was Sociable Kitchen Tavern with “5678 Brantford Sign War? We Can’t Wait.”

It all started when Brantford Tourism posted a challenge outside the visitor and tourism centre on Thursday afternoon: “1-2-3-4 We Declare a Sign War in Brantford.”

Businesses are sharing cheeky zingers, witty retorts and creative word play in this friendly war of words.

A pun-filled “sign war” is being waged across the city.

“I think this is so much fun,” said Bester. “We need to find fun wherever we can right now. And the local business community is so tight with one another that this makes it easy to poke some fun without any offence being taken.”

Brian Witteveen of Strodes called it “kind of an awesome idea, with local business people supporting each other.”

“We go the extra mile to have some fun, and at the end of the day it breaks up a little bit of the stress. We’ve got a pretty awesome city here.”

Chelsey Tobin, Brantford’s tourism marketing co-ordinator, said she’s surprised at how quickly people have joined the battle of the banter and come up with so many “punny things.”

“I think a lot of people wanted this to take off in Brantford,” said Tobin, adding that similar sign wars have been fought in other communities, including Sarnia, Listowel, Stratford and Sault Ste. Marie.

Brantford Honda gave props to the program while cleverly promoting its brand: “Nice to See Brantford is Civic Minded.”

St. Andrew’s United Church, a provider of free meals, also got in on the action. “We Are Souper Excited To Join This Challenge.”

And the Home Building Centre let people know things were getting real. “Hey #Signwars It’s On! This Is Not A Drill.”

But over at the Rossini Lodge, the city’s Italian community suggested an alternative to the creative combat: “Eh Signwars Fuggetaboutiit!! Go Fa Coffe.”

Tobin said the battle will continue as long as people want to participate, with the only prize being bragging rights and having a bit of fun while “shining a light on local businesses.”

People are encouraged to share photos with the hashtag #brantfordsignwars and to help local businesses by following them on social media, sharing their promotions, giving them a positive review and buying their products.