Shoplifter stopped with bags of items
Crime briefs
A shoplifter who was making off with hundreds of dollars of cosmetics and clothing was caught on Aug. 3 by store security, police said Thursday.
A retail store at Powerline Road and King George Road notified police about the theft just before 5 p.m. on the day it occurred.
The woman was accused of trying to leave the store with three full bags of merchandise, the value of which was calculated at $624.
A 25-year-old Brantford woman was charged with theft under $5,000.
Possession charge
When police were called about a driver passed out in a car on Aug. 6, they arrived to find drug paraphernalia and suspected fentanyl in plain view in the vehicle.
A man was passed out in the driver’s seat of a motor vehicle on Diana Avenue.
Police demanded a Drug Evaluation Test, which the man passed, and seized .3 grams of suspected fentanyl that was sent to Health Canada for testing.
A 42-year-old Brantford man was charged with possession of a controlled substance.
Impaired driver
A report of an impaired driver and a parking lot disturbance drew police to a Helen Avenue apartment building on Aug. 6 just after 10 p.m.
Police found a man who had been drinking had driven away from the area, headed for Buffalo Street.
An officer dispatched there saw the man in a vehicle and observed signs of intoxication. The officer issued a roadside demand for screening and the driver failed it.
The man was arrested and taken for breath samples to be recorded, both of which were in excess of the legal limit.
A 33-year-old Brantford man was charged with operating a vehicle while impaired and driving with more than the legal limit of alcohol in his blood. His licence was suspended and vehicle impounded.
Vehicle impounded
After a citizen reported a possible impaired driver on Aug. 9, Brantford Police found a man around Clarence Street and Icomm Drive who was driving in a “dangerous manner”.
When stopped in a Colborne Street West parking lot, the man showed signs of impairment and was arrested. A search found prescription pills believed to be Percocet and hydromorphone with no prescription or bottle connected to them.
The man turned out to be a G1 driver who had no licensed driver with him. Police also found the plates on the vehicle weren’t the ones for the vehicle.
A 39-year-old man was charged with impaired driver, possession of a controlled drug, not having a licensed driver with a Class G1 licence holder, and using plates not authorized for a vehicle.
Break in
While nothing appears to have been stolen, Brant OPP are looking for tips about someone who broke into a Paris business on Tuesday night or Wednesday morning.
Police were called to the Dundas Street East business where someone had gotten in between Aug. 10 at 3 p.m. and Aug. 11 at 10 a.m.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Brant OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-8477. Anonymous tips can also be left online at www.helpsolvecrime.com.