Shooting puts teen in hospital

Brian Thompson
Feb 10, 2021  •  7 hours ago  •  < 1 minute read
Brantford Police have closed Pearl Street between Palace and Waterloo Streets for an investigation. Photo by Brian Thompson /The Expositor

Brantford police said Wednesday that a 17-year-old woman is in serious but stable condition following an overnight shooting.

The teen showed up at Brantford General Hospital at about 3 a.m. Wednesday suffering from a gunshot wound. She was transferred to a regional trauma centre.

Police said their investigation led officers to Pearl Street, which was closed between Palace and Waterloo streets.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police at 519-756-0113 and ask for Det. Matt Roberts at extension 2273 or Det. Sgt. Charles Wheeler at extension 2405.

To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 519-750-8477 or 1-800-222-8477.

