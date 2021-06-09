Share your 'Walter story' in tribute to Gretzky

Article content

It’s said that almost everybody from Brantford has a “Walter story.”

So generous with his time was Walter Gretzky, coach to hundreds of kids and known to much of the world as the iconic hockey father of Wayne, that he seems to have spent time with almost everyone.

The City of Brantford is asking people to share those stories as the first in a series of tributes to Gretzky, who died in March at the age of 82.

“In Brantford, Walter was someone who made himself accessible to his many fans and admirers, which is why, in addition to being Canada’s most famous hockey Dad, locally, Walter will be also affectionately remembered as a dear friend, colleague, coach, mentor, neighbour, and extraordinary ambassador for our community,” said Maria Visocchi, the city’s director of communications.

The Let’s Talk About Walter campaign was launched this week on the city’s public engagement portal, Let’s Talk Brantford, where people are being asked to share their personal stories about Gretzky online and/or send a photo or video of time spent with him. Images can be uploaded to Dropbox or WeTransfer (depending on the size) and emailing the link to communications@brantford.ca