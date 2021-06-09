Share your 'Walter story' in tribute to Gretzky
It’s said that almost everybody from Brantford has a “Walter story.”
So generous with his time was Walter Gretzky, coach to hundreds of kids and known to much of the world as the iconic hockey father of Wayne, that he seems to have spent time with almost everyone.
The City of Brantford is asking people to share those stories as the first in a series of tributes to Gretzky, who died in March at the age of 82.
“In Brantford, Walter was someone who made himself accessible to his many fans and admirers, which is why, in addition to being Canada’s most famous hockey Dad, locally, Walter will be also affectionately remembered as a dear friend, colleague, coach, mentor, neighbour, and extraordinary ambassador for our community,” said Maria Visocchi, the city’s director of communications.
The Let’s Talk About Walter campaign was launched this week on the city’s public engagement portal, Let’s Talk Brantford, where people are being asked to share their personal stories about Gretzky online and/or send a photo or video of time spent with him. Images can be uploaded to Dropbox or WeTransfer (depending on the size) and emailing the link to communications@brantford.ca
The Let’s Talk About Walter campaign can be accessed at letstalkbrantford.ca/let-s-talk-about-walter
Selected photos, videos and stories collected during the campaign will be shared in a video tribute to Gretzky as part of the city’s virtual Canada Day celebration on July 1.
Several people have already shared their stories, including Gretzky’s encounter with a golden retriever; him serenading a city staff member with a rendition of Have I Told You Lately That I Love You; and Gretzky showing up unexpectedly as a guest at a buck and doe celebration at the Polish hall.
Visocchi said information about additional tributes to honour Gretzky, Brantford’s Lord Mayor, will be shared in the coming weeks.