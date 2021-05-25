Seven new local COVID-19 cases reported

Article content

The Brant County Health Unit on Tuesday reported seven new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours.

That is down from the 12 on Monday.

Active cases also dropped on Tuesday and are now at 108. There were 111 on Monday.

Brantford and Brant County should hit the 80,000 mark for vaccines on Tuesday as the health unit reported 79,788 doses of the vaccine had been administered as of Monday. A total of 6,156 people have completed their vaccination series.

All adults in Ontario turning 18 or older this year are eligible to book their COVID-19 vaccine through the province’s website or individual health unit websites. Those aged 12 to 18 are also eligible for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

The province announced last week that those who received their first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine between March 10 and 19 are now able to book their second doses.

Visit www.ontario.ca/bookvaccine or www.bchu.org/covid19vaccine/ for more information and for full details about vaccine rollout in Brant County.