Seven new local COVID-19 cases reported
The Brant County Health Unit on Tuesday reported seven new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours.
That is down from the 12 on Monday.
Active cases also dropped on Tuesday and are now at 108. There were 111 on Monday.
Brantford and Brant County should hit the 80,000 mark for vaccines on Tuesday as the health unit reported 79,788 doses of the vaccine had been administered as of Monday. A total of 6,156 people have completed their vaccination series.
All adults in Ontario turning 18 or older this year are eligible to book their COVID-19 vaccine through the province’s website or individual health unit websites. Those aged 12 to 18 are also eligible for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.
The province announced last week that those who received their first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine between March 10 and 19 are now able to book their second doses.
Visit www.ontario.ca/bookvaccine or www.bchu.org/covid19vaccine/ for more information and for full details about vaccine rollout in Brant County.
As for hospitalizations, the Brant Community Health Care System reported Tuesday that three COVID patients are receiving care at Brantford General Hospital. All three patients are in critical care.
The BCHU reports six COVID patients are hospitalized and the difference is due to the timing in reporting numbers.
On Monday, there were six COVID patients receiving care.
Since the pandemic began last March, 3,179 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Brantford-Brant, with 3,051 of those resulting in recovered cases.
There have been 20 deaths in the communities from the virus.
The health unit is reporting 1,019 variants of concern. Of those, 667 are the N501Y mutation with the B.1.1.7 (UK) lineage, 234 are the E484K mutation, 63 have both the N501Y and E484K mutation and 55 have the P.1 lineage (Brazil).
The following is a list of reported outbreaks at childcare centres, long-term care facilities, retirement homes and congregate settings, and area workplaces with outbreaks, as well as schools in the Grand Erie and Brant Haldimand Norfolk Catholic district school boards:
- Community Living Brant Facility No. 3, May 22, one resident, one staff member
- Wendy’s (78 Icomm Dr.), May 20, three cases
- Food processing No. 5, May 17, five cases
- Manufacturing/Industrial No. 15 (May 12, four cases)
Provincial government guidelines require an outbreak be declared when a single positive case among staff or residents is reported at retirement and long-term care homes, and congregate living settings.
On Six Nations of the Grand River, there were two active cases as of Friday.
Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 526 confirmed cases, of which 513 are resolved. A total of 59 cases have been identified as variants of concern, with 19 having the B.1.1.7 lineage (UK) and 40 others yet to be determined.
Exact numbers were not available but 30 per cent of the population has received a dose of the vaccination, with nine per cent competing their vaccination series.
There have been 11 deaths related to the virus on Six Nations.
On Tuesday, Public Health Ontario reported 1,039 new cases in the past 24 hours. It is the fewest new cases in one day since there were 990 cases reported on March 6.
There were 33 deaths reported from Monday, bringing the total number of people who have died since the pandemic began to 8,655.
As far as hospitalizations are concerned, there are 1,025 people receiving care Tuesday. Of those people, 692 are in intensive care units and 498 of those people were breathing with the assistance of a ventilator.
The province administered 86,927 doses of the vaccine on Monday. There are now 8,251,642 people vaccinated and 544,288 who are fully vaccinated.