Article content

The Brant County Health Unit reported seven new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours Sunday morning.

Coupled with seven additional cases resolved, the number of active cases in Brantford and Brant County remains at 48.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Seven new cases of COVID-19 reported Sunday Back to video

Five people are currently hospitalized at Brantford General Hospital for treatment, while the number of deaths since the onset of the pandemic remains at 7.

The seven new cases involve five women and two men. Five are from Brantford and two are residents of the County of Brant.

By age group, three people are in each of the 20 to 39 and 60 to 79 groups, while one person is under the age of 20.

By transmission type, two of the new cases are by close contact with a confirmed case of COVID-19; one from community spread; one by travel; while results are still pending for the other three.

An additional staff member at Stedman Community Hospice has tested positive for the virus, bringing that outbreak total to one resident and seven staff. The only other outbreak currently ongoing involves two staff at Fox Ridge Care Community long-term care home in Brantford.