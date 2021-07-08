Security beefed up at Mohawk Chapel

Security has been beefed up at Mohawk Chapel in Brantford in response to suspicious fires at churches across the country since the discovery of unmarked graves at former residential schools.

Large metal fencing was erected at Mohawk Chapel last week around the perimeter of the church grounds. The historic building is also under 24-hour surveillance.

“It’s unfortunate that we have to shut down the chapel, and that we have received so many threats across the Diocese of Huron,” said Archdeacon Rosalyn Elm, adding that she thinks a fire on June 12 at St. John’s Tuscaroras Church on Six Nations may have been motivated by reports of children’s graves being located elsewhere.

Elm said Anglican Bishop Todd Townsend has written to Six Nations elected Chief Mark Hill offering to open any kind of archives or records that are needed to help determine if any graves are in the vicinity of the Mohawk Institute.

“It’s unfortunate that people are in pain over so many things,” said Elm, an Indigenous priest from the Oneida nation of Six Nations. “I think the church is just the tip of the iceberg. It’s certainly a visible sign in which they can take out their rage.”

The Archdeacon said Mohawk Chapel is not an Anglican Church of Canada any more.

“It’s part of the community, and we are a partner in the community,” said Elm, who is a member of a committee of community members that oversee operations of the historic chapel built in 1785.

Elm said churches of that time period were not just Christian places of worship, adding that many traditional people, including hereditary Chiefs, read scripture in church as well as speaking in longhouse ceremonies.