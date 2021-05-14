Second apartment building in Holmedale gets initial approval from city

Construction of a second four-storey apartment building on a brownfield site in the Holmedale area has been given initial approval by city councillors.

The 45-unit building at 10 Jubilee Ave. will neighbour another 30-unit apartment at 180 Grand River Ave., which received the go-ahead from the city’s community development committee at a meeting last month. That building includes a mix of bachelor, one-bedroom and two-bedroom units.

The units in both buildings, planned by King and Benton Redevelopment Corp., will be sold as condominiums.

Coun. John Sless said the housing projects are examples of planning for the future of the mature Holmedale area. With fewer parking spaces allotted to condo owners, Steve Charest, president and CEO of King and Benton, said Holmedale is turning into a “walkable community.”

The building on Jubilee Avenue will have one-bedroom and one-bedroom with a den units. There will be 52 parking spaces and 24 bicycle spaces. That is fewer parking spaces than what is normally required under the city’s zoning bylaw.