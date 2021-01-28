Sea shanties go from obscure to social media trend

Brian Thompson
Jan 28, 2021  •  15 hours ago  •  2 minute read
Folk musician Ian Bell of Paris, Ontario says the resurgence in popularity of sea shanties is due to their simplicity, and allowing you to put your brain in a different place. PHOTO BY KERRY CHESIRE Photo by Kerry Cheshire

The recent surge in popularity of sea shanties on social media platforms is something to sing about for folk musician Ian Bell.

“It’s such an obscure style – until this week,” said Bell, 66, who lives in Paris and is the former curator of the Port Dover Harbour Museum. “We’re having our 15 minutes and, if you’re a folk musician, you’ll take it whenever you can get it.”

So what is a shanty?

“A shanty is a song, but a song is not always a shanty,” Bell said.

Shanties originated as sailors’ songs designed to accompany a particular job aboard a ship, and many had different rhythms related to the task at hand.

“A lot of them involved hauling ropes,” said Bell.

“But the way you hauled a rope to pull up the main sail – a big job like that – was a different sort of pull than if you were raising the ship’s boat up out of the water, pumping out the bilge, or raising the anchor,” he said.

“Usually one of the sailors was designated the shanty man, who would sing the lead line, while other crewmen would join in on the refrain where the pull was.”

In South Australia I was born,

Heave her up

Let’s heave her high.

– Heave ‘er Up and Bust Her

“If you came to the end of the shanty before you came to the end of the job, a good shanty man would improvise to carry on the song, perhaps singing about the cook or first mate.”

He said the whole point was to give part of your brain something else to think about while performing laborious tasks.

Bell said he believes the present-day appeal of the shanty is its simplicity.

“They are great for singing harmony, but not like barbershop where it’s close and complex,” he said. “You can pick it up and find a part for yourself pretty easily. They were meant to be learned instantly, and still work that way.”

Bell said that shanties on the Tik Tok social media platform have become popular because people will record one, and then others will layer their parts on top of them.

“It’s totally brilliant because that’s the way they existed in the first place,” he said.

The mariners’ songs travelled far and wide with sailors in the mid-1800s.

“They were the most mobile people in the world,” Bell noted. “Clipper ships went all over the world, taking goods and people. Sailors would ship on and off at different ports, so the ship was a multi-cultural workplace.”

Bell grew up in Waterford and spent a lot of time in Port Dover, where he developed a fondness for the history and traditional songs of the Great Lakes.

He said said the marine aspect of the Port Dover museum, where he served as curator from 2001 to 2013, was a big appeal. He also has worked at other museums and freelanced at several as a musician specializing in historical music.

Bell recorded an entire CD of Great Lakes songs and shanties that’s available on the Bandcamp website but he has resisted the temptation to go on Tik Tok.

“There’s enough people doing it,” he said.

“I’m an old guy. It’s all I can do to keep up on Facebook.”

