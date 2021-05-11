School boards get more funding for COVID-19 expenses
Local school boards will receive up to $9.5 million for expenses related to the COVID-19 pandemic for the next school year.
In order to support a safe return to classroom learning in September, the Ontario government is investing $1.6 billion for enhanced cleaning protocols, personal protective equipment, temporary staffing and other supplies and equipment.
The Grand Erie District School Board will get up to $6.2 million and the Brant Haldimand Norfolk Catholic District School Board will get up to $3.3 million for the 2021-22 school year.
The money comes from increased funding for local school boards through the Grants for Student Needs program. Each year, the Ministry of Education provides funding to school boards through a series of grants, on a combined per-student, per-school and per-board basis.
The Grand Erie board will receive $313.6 million through Grants for Student Needs, an increase of $8.8 million over last year. The local Catholic board is projected to receive $132.6 million, an increase of $4.7 million over last year.
“Learning recovery and renewal are top priorities with our government and I look forward to working with medical officers of health, parents, educators and students for a safe return to in-class learning,” said Will Bouma, MPP for Brantford-Brant.
“This announcement is good news for hard-working families and students,” said Haldimand-Norfolk MPP Toby Barrett. “Our government is committed to advancing student success and we are delivering significant resources here in Haldimand-Norfolk.”
The province has told school boards that parents don’t have to make a decision about whether their children will opt for in-person or remote learning for the next school year until June 1 at the earliest.
Ontario is investing $85.5 million to help students across the province address the effects of learning disruptions as a result of the pandemic. The money will support reading and math for young learners; a partnership with School Mental Health Ontario; more teaching resources, such as math leads and coaches; summer learning; and special education.
The funding will cover additional staffing and improved technology for remote learning and smaller class sizes to meet physical distancing requirements.
The province also has allocated $100 million to school boards to upgrade air quality and ventilation in schools.