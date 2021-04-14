School boards get money to battle COVID-19

Article content

Local school boards are receiving a boost to implement measures to better protect students and staff from COVID-19.

The Grand Erie District School Board is getting more than $10 million while the Brant Haldimand Norfolk Catholic District School Board is getting more than $2 million to upgrade infrastructure to protect against COVID-19 at their schools.

“We welcome today’s news by the federal and provincial governments that Grand Erie will be receiving $10 million to help our schools respond to the impacts of COVID-19,” JoAnne Roberto, Grand Erie’s director of education, said.

“We are awaiting further details at this time from the governments.”

The funding can be used for HVAC renovations to improve air quality, installation of water bottle refilling stations to improve access to safe drinking water and installation of new walls and doors to help physical distancing.

The money comes from the COVID-19 Reliance Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. The federal government is contributing up to $525.2 million to projects funded by the program while the province’s commitment is $131.3 million.