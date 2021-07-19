Save the Evidence campaign gets $9.4-million boost
The federal and provincial governments have committed more than $9.4 million to Save the Evidence at the former Mohawk Institute residential school in Brantford.
On Monday, Catherine McKenna, federal Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, stood outside the stairs to the building’s entrance covered with tiny shoes, stuffed animals and other items placed in memory of the children who at residential schools, to announce Ottawa will provide $7.6 million.
Save the Evidence campaign gets $9.4-million boost Back to video
“This is the most important and hardest announcement I’ve had to make in my political career,” said an emotional McKenna. “It’s so important Canadians understand what happened at residential schools. Only by hearing about the horrific past can there be true reconciliation.”
In addition to the federal funds, the provincial government is contributing $1.8 million to the restoration of the former school, which operated from 1831 to 1970. Woodland Cultural Centre is contributing $378,000.
What was, for 140 years, part of the Indian residential school system, a network of mandatory boarding schools for Indigenous children, the former Mohawk Institute on Mohawk Street, will become an interpretive historic site and educational resource – and a reminder that what happened there must never happen again, said Janis Monture, executive director of Woodland Cultural Centre, which has operated on the grounds since 1972.
Woodland has been scraping together for years money for the Mohawk Institute restoration since the local First Nations community decided they wanted the building preserved.
Roof repairs on the 32,000-square-foot building were done from 2015 to 2017 at a cost of $1.6 million. An $11-million second phase, funded mainly by a provincial grant, included upgrades to the HVAC, electrical and plumbing systems, and work on the floors, walls and windows.
Funding announced on Monday will go toward Phase 3, which includes restoring the building’s masonry, restoring and replacing more than 100 windows, upgrading the HVAC system, and finishing interior restorations. There also will be a barrier-free entrance, an elevator and accessible pathways to the building.
“These days, many people want to tear down our past, and I understand why” said Will Bouma, MPP for Brantford-Brant. “But we need to remember the good and the bad.”
At least 15,000 children attended the former Mohawk Institute. Many former students have described suffering physical, sexual and emotional abuse at the school. A watery oatmeal regularly served to students led to the school’s nickname, The Mush Hole.
After the recent discovery of unmarked graves on the grounds of other former residential schools across the country, the Ontario government committed $10 million over three years to identify, investigate and protect residential school burial sites and cemeteries.
Six Nations elected Chief Mark Hill said 52 children are known to have died at the Mohawk Institute. He said a plan for searching the site with ground-penetrating radar is being put together by a group that includes residential school survivors.
“We must find each one,” said Hill of the lost children. “We’re hoping to start the search as soon as possible.”
Monture said restoration work on the former residential school will begin “momentarily” and continue over the next two years, with a targeted opening date of late 2024.
A final phase of the project, expected to cost about $1 million, involves the installation of displays and signage as part of the “Interpretation Plan.”
Monture said the building will become an “important interpretive heritage site to educate Canada and uncover the truth.”