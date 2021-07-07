Save Arrowdale rally planned as city finalizes plans for park

Those opposed to the sale of the former Arrowdale golf course say they’re not giving up their fight to save it even as the city finalizes plans for a community park on a parcel of the land.

Dan Oakes, a member of the Friends of Arrowdale, is hoping at least 100 supporters show up on Saturday for a “golf bag rally protest” on the Stanley Street side of the former course. Those with or without golf bags are welcome to join the event starting at 10 a.m., he said.

“We’re not going away. Weren’t not giving up.”

Oakes, who helped organize this latest protest, said there was insufficient public consultation about whether to sell the nine-hole municipal golf course. And he said there isn’t enough capacity at local courses to take on golfers displaced by the closure of Arrowdale.

Oakes said a new park isn’t needed in the area, which is already home to Conklin Park. He feels money being spent to create Arrowdale Community Park would be better spent on Conklin, which he said has been “allowed to run into the ground.”

This week the city announced it had finalized plans for the new 17-acre Arrowdale Community Park and improvements to Dufferin Park on St. Paul Avenue.

The plans, created after consultation with the public, include concept drawings of what Arrowdale Park will look like in the summer and winter. The summer scene shows people gathered at picnic tables and walking trails. The winter drawing has people tobogganing and cross-country skiing.

“As a community park, this unique space will service the immediate neighbourhood but, given its scope and scale, will also serve the broader community and provide enhanced amenities and park features beyond what is found in a typical neighbourhood park,” said Maria Vissochi, the city’s communications manager.