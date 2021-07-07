Save Arrowdale rally planned as city finalizes plans for park
Those opposed to the sale of the former Arrowdale golf course say they’re not giving up their fight to save it even as the city finalizes plans for a community park on a parcel of the land.
Dan Oakes, a member of the Friends of Arrowdale, is hoping at least 100 supporters show up on Saturday for a “golf bag rally protest” on the Stanley Street side of the former course. Those with or without golf bags are welcome to join the event starting at 10 a.m., he said.
“We’re not going away. Weren’t not giving up.”
Oakes, who helped organize this latest protest, said there was insufficient public consultation about whether to sell the nine-hole municipal golf course. And he said there isn’t enough capacity at local courses to take on golfers displaced by the closure of Arrowdale.
Oakes said a new park isn’t needed in the area, which is already home to Conklin Park. He feels money being spent to create Arrowdale Community Park would be better spent on Conklin, which he said has been “allowed to run into the ground.”
This week the city announced it had finalized plans for the new 17-acre Arrowdale Community Park and improvements to Dufferin Park on St. Paul Avenue.
The plans, created after consultation with the public, include concept drawings of what Arrowdale Park will look like in the summer and winter. The summer scene shows people gathered at picnic tables and walking trails. The winter drawing has people tobogganing and cross-country skiing.
“As a community park, this unique space will service the immediate neighbourhood but, given its scope and scale, will also serve the broader community and provide enhanced amenities and park features beyond what is found in a typical neighbourhood park,” said Maria Vissochi, the city’s communications manager.
Those features include 1.7 kilometres of naturalized and paved trails, a 150-metre fitness loop, a lookout area, a water play area, an accessible playground, a multi-use court for pickleball, basketball and tennis in the summer and skating in winter, disc golf, open green space, an off-leash dog park, and bookable picnic areas.
The Friends of Arrowdale group has been fighting the city’s decision in late 2019 to sell the former municipal golf course and use the proceeds to build affordable housing elsewhere.
The city has a deal, which hasn’t yet closed, to sell almost 32 acres of the Arrowdale land to Elite M.C. Developments for $14 million.
The city plans to use extra gas tax money it received to help pay for Arrowdale Park and the redevelopment of Dufferin Park. Back in March, the city was informed of a one-time doubling of its annual federal gas tax allocation for 2021, giving the municipality almost $6 million in extra funding. The gas tax program is a permanent source of federal funding for local infrastructure to address local priorities. The city will use the gas tax funding to eliminate the need to use debt financing for both parks and save an estimated $2.6 million in interest costs over 20 years.
Last February, Know Your City, represented by Veronica Martisius and Ronald Heaslip, who are opposed to the sale of Arrowdale, filed for permission to appeal an Ontario Divisional Court ruling in January that dismissed Know Your City’s judicial review application related to the sale. In April, the Ontario Court of Appeal denied Know Your City Inc.’s leave to appeal.
Vissochi said the court proceedings delayed the closure of the Arrowdale land sale and extended the buyer’s due diligence period, which is ongoing.
“Until the purchaser’s due diligence period expires, or is waived, the sale remains officially unclosed,” said Vissochi. “The results of the due diligence may also impact the actual closing date of the sale.”
Dufferin Park will be redeveloped in phases at a cost of about $3 million. The first phase includes the construction of six new tennis courts, replacing those that date back to the 1970s.
Future phases include construction of a washroom and storage building, a new parking area, pedestrian walkways and landscaping, a play area, asphalt paved trails and a multi-use/basketball court.