Article content Organizers of a Save Arrowdale protest on Saturday hope to line the perimeter of property. “This will be a visual demonstration against council’s publicly opposed decision to sell this historically cherished golf course and green space,” said a Friends of Arrowdale post. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Save Arrowdale community protest set for Saturday Back to video The protest will be held from noon to 2 p.m. at the Arrowdale property at 282 Stanley St. The city has a deal to sell 32 acres of the Arrowdale Municipal Golf Course property to Elite M.D. Developments for $14 million. The city said it plans to use proceeds from the sale to build affordable housing elsewhere in the municipality. Seventeen acres of the property will be used for a public park. The sale is on hold pending a court decision. Kailee Poisson, president of Friends of Arrowdale, said the protest isn’t an “executive event” but one prompted by some of the group’s 2,700 supporters on Facebook. Poisson said nicer weather is motivating people to get “boots on the ground” and “show action at a personal level.” Anyone who supports the cause is welcome to attend, she said.

Article content This latest demonstration, said Poisson, is largely in response to the city announcing there isn’t going to be a golf season this year at Arrowdale, the cutting down of the entrance sign to the nine-hole course property last week, and continuing plans for a public park on part of the site. This year’s municipal operating budget included no allocation for golf operations at Arrowdale, which the city confirmed in a public notice last week had its last season in 2020. “Arrowdale’s farewell season was a success and provided golfers with a final opportunity to enjoy the course,” said the notice. “Going forward, Arrowdale will not be maintained and operated as a golf course.” The legal issues related to the sale of Arrowdale continue with a decision pending from the Ontario Court of Appeal. Know Your City Inc., represented by two people opposed to the sale, has filed for leave of appeal — permission to appeal — an Ontario Divisional Court ruling in January that dismissed its judicial review application related to city council’s decision last year to sell the golf course property. In his decision to grant a stay, Justice J.A. Hourigan of the Ontario Court of Appeal said if the group gets permission, an appeal could be hear in June or shortly after. Poisson said Saturday’s protest will follow COVID-19 regulations and participants will be physically distanced and encouraged to wear masks. People are encouraged to bring a lawn chair and a sign.

Article content Poisson said the fight to save Arrowdale is about more than just preserving a golf course. She said they are fighting in solidarity with local First Nations, which weren’t notified of the sale under the Grand River Notification Agreement. She also said the property has historical significance as one of the oldest remaining nine-hole courses in Canada, and environmental significance as the fourth largest green space in the city. Poisson said playing the centrally located course was affordable and accessible. The city said the portion of the Arrowdale lands set aside for the park will be accessible as open space for all residents until the municipality is ready to start construction on the park. Proceeds from the sale, says the city, will be used to fund much-needed affordable housing. There are currently 1,700 people waiting up to 10 years for affordable housing in Brantford. The city continues to operate the 18-hole Walter Gretzky Municipal Golf Course and Learning Centre, formerly Northridge.

