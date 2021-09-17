The announced cancellation of the 2021 JCI Brantford Santa Claus parade drew a Grinch-like response on social media.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

“It’s overwhelmingly negative,” said parade committee member Michelle Giffin. “People don’t understand how the Paris Fair can be on, but the parade can’t.”

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Santa Claus parade cancelled for a second year Back to video

The 2021 Paris Fair — held over five days including the Labour Day weekend — attracted almost 34,000 visitors to the 112-acre Paris fairgrounds, where capacity limits were implemented.

Under the Step 3 of Ontario’s pandemic reopening plan, fairs and rural exhibitions are allowed to be open at 75 per cent outdoor capacity with some restrictions, including on rides. In general, the government restrictions allow for outdoor social gatherings and organized public events for up to 100 people. However, a number of categories allow for the 75 per cent outdoor capacity or 5,000 people, whichever is less.

Giffin said the local Emergency Operations Advisory Group told organizers an outdoor event categorization would apply for the parade.

Maria Visocchi, Brantford’s director of communications and community engagement, said that, if organizers chose to move forward with parade in 2021, they would be required to submit an event plan that was consistent with the current COVID-19 protocols for signature community events.

“Our average spectator numbers are between 20,000 to 25,000,” noted Giffin, adding that hundreds more are involved on floats and as volunteers. “Even if we had the outdoor festival cap of 5,000, we couldn’t do a regular parade.”

The committee considered staging a reverse parade, with stationary floats that people would drive past in their vehicles.