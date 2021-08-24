Sanderson Centre announces fall lineup

The Sanderson Centre for the Performing Arts announced its fall lineup Monday, as the entertainment industry slowly gets back on its feet after being dealt a blow by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Everyone in the industry is just hoping to get back and be in front of audiences again,” said theatre manager Glenn Brown. “I think everybody is done with doing their work in front of a mirror or a Zoom screen. They’re ready to connect with audiences again, and I think people will appreciate it even more after going through a year-and-a-half without it.”

Brown said the Sanderson was lucky to get through all the major events planned for the downtown Brantford theatre’s centennial celebrations in 2019-20, with the exception of the final eight performances of that season.

The fall lineup includes a mix of some events cancelled at the end of the 2020 spring season, along with some that have been rescheduled from last season that didn’t get announced.

The fall season kicks off on Sept. 9 with an Artist in Conversation session with Canadian singer-songwriter Amy Sky. Normally held in the lobby, the series will move into the auditorium.

Brown noted that the back-and-forth dialogue between the artist and audience members is a strength of the series.

“…Hopefully, (we will) be able to not lose that feeling of intimacy when we’re distanced in a much bigger room.”

The series will feature Juno Award-winning Inuk singer-songwriter Susan Aglukark on Sept. 29.

On Sept. 24 and 25, Canada’s Ballet Jorgen will perform Creation in Isolation. The program will showcase excerpts from major classical ballets, such as Romeo and Juliet and the Nutcracker, along with contemporary creations by Ontario choreographers. .