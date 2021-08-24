Sanderson Centre announces fall lineup
The Sanderson Centre for the Performing Arts announced its fall lineup Monday, as the entertainment industry slowly gets back on its feet after being dealt a blow by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Everyone in the industry is just hoping to get back and be in front of audiences again,” said theatre manager Glenn Brown. “I think everybody is done with doing their work in front of a mirror or a Zoom screen. They’re ready to connect with audiences again, and I think people will appreciate it even more after going through a year-and-a-half without it.”
Brown said the Sanderson was lucky to get through all the major events planned for the downtown Brantford theatre’s centennial celebrations in 2019-20, with the exception of the final eight performances of that season.
The fall lineup includes a mix of some events cancelled at the end of the 2020 spring season, along with some that have been rescheduled from last season that didn’t get announced.
The fall season kicks off on Sept. 9 with an Artist in Conversation session with Canadian singer-songwriter Amy Sky. Normally held in the lobby, the series will move into the auditorium.
Brown noted that the back-and-forth dialogue between the artist and audience members is a strength of the series.
“…Hopefully, (we will) be able to not lose that feeling of intimacy when we’re distanced in a much bigger room.”
The series will feature Juno Award-winning Inuk singer-songwriter Susan Aglukark on Sept. 29.
On Sept. 24 and 25, Canada’s Ballet Jorgen will perform Creation in Isolation. The program will showcase excerpts from major classical ballets, such as Romeo and Juliet and the Nutcracker, along with contemporary creations by Ontario choreographers. .
“It’s a selection of ballet pieces that were created during the lockdown,” said Brown. “It very much speaks to the times.”
The majority of fall shows will be using a distanced seating model.
“In order to maintain the two-metre distancing in the auditorium, we are reduced to approximately 30 per cent of our capacity,” said Brown, noting that a sellout crowd would normally mean 1,125 seats are filled. “The ticketing system automatically creates a bubble of held seats around each order.”
Brown said the reduced capacity shows will remain that way, even if government restrictions are eased.
“We’re not going to then remove that separation and unexpectedly have people closer to you than when you first purchased the ticket,” he said. “Once we’ve committed to that, we’re going to run with the distanced seating on those shows.”
Brown said reduced capacity seating does create an opportunity to feature different artists in the auditorium, including Canadian songwriter Adrian Sutherland on Oct. 28 and Brantford jazz vocalist Avery Raquel on Dec. 16.
Some performances are counting on the province exiting Step 3 of its pandemic reopening plan to allow for full-capacity shows. A Celtic Family Christmas with Natalie MacMaster and Donnell Leahy is a full-capacity event.
“In April 2020, we had planned to have Natalie MacMaster and Donnell Leahy here for a show,” Brown noted. “That was postponed to December, then April and now Dec. 15, 2021.”
To work within safety protocols, bar service and intermissions are being eliminated for the foreseeable future, while zoned entry will space out the arrival of patrons to avoid crowding in the lobby.
“If we do need an intermission, it will be extended to allow time for people to make their way to washrooms with reduced capacity,” he said. “It’s going to be different for everybody but we want to ensure that we are doing it responsibly and safely, and make sure everybody is comfortable that it’s a safe place to be.”
Brown noted that patrons will be required to wear masks in the theatre.
“I think the mask is a pretty small price to pay to be able to get that energy of a performance and connect to other people the way that live theatre does.”
The fall lineup features shows through to December.
Tickets go on sale Aug. 30 at noon.
Call the box office, Monday to Friday, noon to 5 p.m. at 519-758-8090 or toll-free 1-800-265-0710.
Tickets also may be purchased online at www.sandersoncentre.ca
At a glance
The Sanderson Centre announced its fall lineup on Monday.
• Sept. 9, 8 p.m., Artist in Conversation, Amy Sky.
• Sept. 24 and 25, 7 p.m., Canada’s Ballet Jörgen Creations in Isolation.
• Sept. 29, 8 p.m., Artist in Conversation, Susan Aglukark.
• Oct. 6, 7 p.m., Tanya Talaga virtual presentation.
• Oct. 21, 8 p.m., Brent Butt.
• Oct. 28, 8 p.m., Adrian Sutherland.
• Nov. 17, 8 p.m., Middle Raged.
• Nov. 30, 2 p.m., John McDermott.
• Dec. 3, 8 p.m., Carl Dixon Sings the Guess Who.
• Dec. 5, 7 p.m., The Nutcracker.
• Dec. 15, 7 p.m., A Celtic Family Christmas with Natalie MacMaster and Donnell Leahy.
• Dec. 16, 8 p.m., Avery Raquel.
• Dec. 17, 7 p.m., A Christmas Carol.
• Dec. 30, 7 p.m., Chris Funk – The Wonderist.