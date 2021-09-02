Saline solution mistakenly injected at H-N vaccine clinic
As many as six people were injected with saline solution instead of the Pfizer vaccine at a COVID-19 immunization clinic in Haldimand-Norfolk.
In August, the Haldimand Norfolk Health Unit discovered a “discrepancy” following an inventory count of Pfizer vaccine at the end of a clinic attended by 96 people.
“Pfizer vaccine requires mixing with saline solution prior to being provided to the patient,” said Norfolk’s chief paramedic Sarah Page. “So each Pfizer vial has a certain amount of saline injected into it to ‘reconstitute’ the medication, and then the six doses are drawn up from the vial.”
Page noted that normal saline is a medical salt-water solution that is used to dilute medications or provide additional fluids to patients. It is also used in intravenous lines
“It is harmless to the human body when injected intramuscularly, although the needle itself still may cause some discomfort in the arm/muscle area where given,” said Page.
“It is important to note that this occurrence affected only one clinic,” the health unit said Thursday in a news release. “All individuals affected have been notified.
“If you have not been contacted by the Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit, you do not need to take further action related to your vaccination.”
The health unit noted there are no anticipated health effects from receiving the saline diluent, “except it will not protect individuals against COVID-19.”
The health unit said individuals affected have been informed that they need an additional vaccine dose to ensure that the error does not compromise their defences against COVID-19.
“Receiving a third dose is safe, with very little adverse effect other than a sore arm.”
Page said “procedures and policies have been reviewed, further checks have been put in place, and continued quality improvement processes are undertaken with all of our service provided.
“This inventory issue was immediately reported to the leadership team, and dealt with quickly to provide information to those involved and ensure we continue to provide safe and effective vaccination.”
Citing privacy reasons, the health unit did not give the date of the incident, or whether the mix-up occurred in Norfolk or in Haldimand.