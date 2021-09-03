Sale of hub lands will create affordable housing in Simcoe
Developer agrees to transfer 1.5 acres to housing corporation
Norfolk County mayor Kristal Chopp was beaming Friday morning as she announced the sale of a parcel of land previously earmarked for a recreational hub on Ireland Road in Simcoe.
“I cannot stress how much work it took to get here today and how hard it is sometimes to do the right thing,” Chopp said, standing before about 30 people at the intersection of Ireland and Decou roads.
“We have arranged to sell the lands to Calibrex, a company with more than 20 years of experience building high quality communities across Ontario.”
The 25-acre hub lands at Ireland and Decou roads in Simcoe has been sold for $4.35 million. The land was purchased by Norfolk County from the Zitia Group in 2019 for $3.2 million in order to complete a funding application to the Ford government for a proposed $50-million recreational hub.
A buy-back provision was included in the land deal if the government funding was not approved. The deal also allowed the county to market the property to a third-party if the vendors did not act on the buy-back within a certain time frame.
When government funding for the project was denied and the previous owner declined to buy back the land within the county’s set 90-day period, the property was put on the market.
“As part of their purchase offer of $4.35 million, (Calibrex) agreed to transfer 1.5 acres to the Haldimand Norfolk Housing Corporation to create much needed affordable housing in Norfolk County,” said the mayor.
Chopp noted that while several offers were received, the Calibrex offer stood out because of their willingness to listen to some creative ideas for the land, and to give back to the community.
“The possibility for us is creating a mixed use, mixed income community where we partner with organizations like Fanshawe College, Norfolk Association for Community Living and Haldimand-Norfolk Women’s Services,” said Matt Bowen, CEO of Haldimand Norfolk Housing Corporation.
“What we really want to do is a community housing model that’s truly reflective of the needs of the community, while meeting those affordable housing needs for low income earners.”
Though still early in the design phase, Bowen said he foresees between 50 to 70 units of a mixed income approach, along with wellness and activity space, and commercial space where the HNHC plans to relocate their offices.
“It will be a mixture of low-rise singles, semi’s and town homes,” Stephen Meyer, director of development for Newmarket-based Calibrex, said of the other 23.5 acres.
“Something that will very much complement what’s already next to it.”
Chopp said the $1-million in profit from the land sale will go into reserves to help pay for renewal of some of the county’s recreational sites.
“We have made the first major investment in affordable housing in years, that did not cost the taxpayers a single dollar,” noted the mayor. “In a few short years a major addition to affordable housing will be constructed here on this site.”
She also pointed out that once water supply issues are overcome, more than $3 million in development charges and $1 million in annual tax revenue would be realized from the project.
The mayor said she and county staff endured a lot of flack about the hub lands issue.
“To all the so-called experts out there, I would just like to say don’t ever doubt this little mayor and the great staff we have at Norfolk County,” Chopp said.
“Yes, we were given some lemons from the province when our application for the HUB wasn’t approved, but we were determined to make some great tasting lemonade out of the bad news. And we did.”
