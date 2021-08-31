Rollover crash sends driver to hospital

A single vehicle rollover has sent a driver to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police officers, paramedics and firefighters responded to the accident scene on Biggars Lane in Brant County just after 4 p.m. on Aug 29.

The driver had to be extricated from the wreckage and is in stable condition in an area trauma hospital.

Biggars Lane, located west of the village of Burtch, was closed for several hours for an investigation.

Anyone with dashcam footage or who may have information regarding the collision is asked to call OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Impaired driving

A 35-year-old Kitchener, Ont., woman is facing impaired driving and drug charges after Brant OPP received a complaint just before 11:30 p.m. on Aug. 28 about a vehicle travelling on Paris Road.

The caller direct officers to the vehicle’s location in Paris.

The woman is charged with operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs and three drug possession charges after opioids, methamphetamine and another Schedule 3 substance were discovered.

Crash leads to charge

A 46-year-old Brant County man has been charged with impaired driving after police responded to a single-vehicle crash on Pleasant Ridge Road at about 9 p.m. on Aug. 29. Brant OPP said they the vehicle in the ditch and took the driver into custody.

Stunt driving

A 24-year-old Kitchener, Ont., driver has been charged with stunt driving by Brant OPP officers conducting speed enforcement on Powerline Road, near Cleaver Road, on Aug. 26.

At about 4 p.m. a vehicle was clocked travelling more than 120 km-h in an area with a speed limit of 70 km-h.

The driver faces charges of racing a motor vehicle – excessive speed and speeding in excess of 40 km-h over the speed limit.

The vehicle was impounded for 14 days and the driver’s licence was suspended for seven days.