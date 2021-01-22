Article content

Mary Kerr has been trying to get hired as a paramedic.

The current COVID-19 lockdown is not helping.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Road test backlog puts brakes on drivers and businesses Back to video

The 35-year-old Brantford woman said she has spent hours on the phone looking for a DriveTest facility where she can take a road test for a Class F licence, a prerequisite to being hired by an emergency medical service.

“The time frame I have been given (for a road test) in most places is not until June or July,” said Kerr, noting that the hiring process for a primary care paramedic is six months.

“Every (EMS) service has a test, with the top percentage of candidates carrying on to the next step of the hiring process,” she said. “Most services won’t even consider your resume if a Class F isn’t on it.”

Since graduating from Trillium College in Burlington, Kerr has been working for a patient transfer service and in a hospital, while taking additional courses to expand her qualifications and keep her skills fresh.