Road test backlog puts brakes on drivers and businesses

“Currently, we have more than 300 kids waiting to start in-car, and another 400 that have already started in-car that want to get it done,” Girard said. “It’s a backlog. We just hope once we get going, we stay open.”
He said that, after the initial five-month shutdown, DriveTest centres didn’t add more instructors and did not open on Saturdays or in the evenings to clear up the backlog.
With a second backlog now building, drivers from the Greater Toronto Area are seeking road tests in smaller communities.
“I’ve got to say at least 60 per cent of all people doing road tests in Brantford are likely from Hamilton, Mississauga and Toronto,” Girard noted. “It’s this trickle-down effect that’s also impacting us to a great degree.”
Lee Alderson, senior issues adviser with the Ministry of Transportation, said that about 39,000 road tests have been cancelled since the shutdown began Dec. 26, including about 660 at the Brantford DriveTest centre.
Anyone who had a road test booked will receive a credit so it can be rebooked once available.
“We understand the frustration this has caused and we continue to ask for the public’s patience as we work through this,” said Alderson. “Once road testing resumes, Ontario will work with its service provider to hire additional examiners to increase the ability of testing.”
Meantime, all DriveTest locations remain open for inside services, such as knowledge tests, with capacity restrictions and COVID-19 preventative measures in place.
“All in-vehicle road tests for commercial drivers will continue to be available due to the critical role they play in keeping goods moving and our store shelves stocked across Ontario,” Alderson said.
The Ministry of Transportation has extended the validation period for Ontario driver licences, licence plate validations, Ontario photo cards and commercial vehicle operator registration certificates. Documents that expired on or after March 1, 2020, will remain valid and legal past the expiry, until further notice.
