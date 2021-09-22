Road rage incident leads to impaired driving charges

A 22-year-old Brant County man has been charged with impaired driving and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

Brant OPP said they got a traffic complaint about a road-rage incident just before 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 20. Officers stopped the vehicle on Paris Road.

Officers arrested the driver and took him to the Brant OPP detachment for blood-alcohol concentration testing.

Police remind the public to call 911 to report suspected impaired drivers.

Driver charged with racing

Officer conducting speed enforcement early on Sept. 19 on Highway 403 in Brant County clocked a vehicle travelling at 160 km-h in a 100 km-h zone.

The 26-year-old driver from Hamilton is charged with racing a motor vehicle – excessive speed, and speeding in excess of 50 km-h over the limit.

The vehicle was impounded for 14 days, and the driver’s licence was suspended for 30 days.

Resident scammed

A Brant County resident is out $1,000 after falling victim to a lottery scam.

The victim told Brant OPP on Sept. 17 after receiving a phone call advising they had won a $50,000 prize. To transfer the winnings, the victim was told to purchase two two $500 Apple gift cards and provide the card details through a smartphone app.

Police remind the public not to give out personal information or funds in any form to someone they don’t know.

To learn about fraud prevention visit the Little Black Book of Scams at www.competitionbureau.gc.ca

Victims of fraud, or anyone receiving fraudulent e-mails, texts or phone calls is encourage to report the incident to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre by calling 1-888-495-8501 or online at www.antifraudcentre-centreantifraude.ca

You can also contact your local police service.

Camping trailer stolen

Police are investigating the theft of a 2007 Surveyor SVT camping trailer from the front lawn of a Colborne Street West business in Brant County between 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 16 and 1 p.m. on Sept. 18.

Anyone who may about the theft is asked to call Brant OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Anonymous tips can be made by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.crimestoppersbb.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.