Retired firefighter honored for public safety campaign
A retired Brantford firefighter who has elevated carbon monoxide safety to national prominence has been recognized for his efforts.
John Gignac, executive director of the Hawkins-Gignac Foundation, is the 2020 winner of the Jim Copeland Award. The award is presented by the Ontario Municipal Fire Prevention Officers Association and recognizes significant contributions of a citizen or group to the prevention of fire and public safety education.
“I’m honoured to be recognized for such an esteemed award,” Gignac said. “But what I am more proud of is that this acknowledgement shows that the issues of carbon monoxide education and awareness are becoming more center stage.
“It has been the goal of our foundation to elevate CO safety and prevention efforts to the same level as fire prevention and education.”
Gignac began his advocacy following the 2008 carbon monoxide deaths of his niece, OPP safety officer Laurie Hawkins, her husband Richard and their two children, Cassandra and Jordan, in Woodstock. His efforts to raise awareness and promote the use of CO alarms, have taken him across Canada.
To support his work, Gignac started the Hawkins-Gignac Foundation which has distributed thousands of CO alarms across Canada. Approximately 20,000 CO alarms have been distributed to homes across Canada through the foundation.
The foundation’s efforts also resulted in the Hawkins-Gignac Act which requires homes to have CO alarms. It passed in the Ontario Legislature in 2013.
Jeff Balkwill, a Brant County Fire prevention officer, nominated Gignac for the award.
“His family went through a horrible tragedy and it’s inspiring to see how he has taken that awful event and done his best to promote public safety and CO awareness,” Balkwill said.
“After all of his hard work over the past decade and all the lives he has surely saved with the efforts of his foundation, we felt it was necessary to recognize John for his outstanding contribution to CO safety in Brant County and across Ontario.”
Copeland was a senior fire prevention officer in St. Catharines and former president of the association who died in 2000 at 45 due to cancer. His passing was considered a ‘line of duty’ death due to cancer from firefighting.
The association is an independent, non-profit organization representing approximately 440 fire departments across Ontario.
“Continuing our partnership with the Hawkins-Gignac Foundation is the essence of educating and protecting Ontarians from carbon monoxide,” the association said in a statement. “It’s always a pleasure to work with such dedicated and passionate people like John (Gignac) and those at the foundation.”
For more information on the Hawkins-Gignac Foundation and CO education visit the foundation’s website at www.endthesilence.ca .
