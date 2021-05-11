Retired firefighter honored for public safety campaign

Article content

A retired Brantford firefighter who has elevated carbon monoxide safety to national prominence has been recognized for his efforts.

John Gignac, executive director of the Hawkins-Gignac Foundation, is the 2020 winner of the Jim Copeland Award. The award is presented by the Ontario Municipal Fire Prevention Officers Association and recognizes significant contributions of a citizen or group to the prevention of fire and public safety education.

“I’m honoured to be recognized for such an esteemed award,” Gignac said. “But what I am more proud of is that this acknowledgement shows that the issues of carbon monoxide education and awareness are becoming more center stage.

“It has been the goal of our foundation to elevate CO safety and prevention efforts to the same level as fire prevention and education.”

Gignac began his advocacy following the 2008 carbon monoxide deaths of his niece, OPP safety officer Laurie Hawkins, her husband Richard and their two children, Cassandra and Jordan, in Woodstock. His efforts to raise awareness and promote the use of CO alarms, have taken him across Canada.