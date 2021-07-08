Residents share their favourite Walter Gretzky stories 

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

So, when the city asked, people were happy to share their memories of Brantford’s beloved Lord Mayor, and iconic hockey father of Wayne, who died in March at the age of 82.

In an effort to honour Gretzky for his contributions to Brantford, the city has prepared a tribute video using some of the submissions it received from the public.

The Let’s Talk about Walter video can be viewed on www.LetsTalkBrantford.ca and the City of Brantford’s Youtube channel.

“The video is absolutely amazing,” said Glen Gretzky, another of Walter’s sons. “Our father always said that Brantford was the centre of the universe. He would be so touched and very humbled by this overwhelming outpouring of gratitude towards him.”

While all of the submissions couldn’t be included in the video, the city plans to create a longer version that includes more local stories.

All of the submitted stories and photos can be viewed on www.LetTalkBrantford.ca

“I’m not at all surprised by our community’s response to a call for stories about Walter,” said Mayor Kevin Davis.

“While he will always be remembered for his countless contributions to charitable causes and, of course, as Canada’s most famous hockey dad, in Brantford nearly everyone has a story about Walter, which is why he will be affectionately remembered as our dear friend, colleague, coach, mentor, neighbour and extraordinary ambassador for our community.”

The Let’s Talk about Walter video is one of the many ways the city will honour Gretzky’s legacy. Last year, the city renamed newly renovated Northridge the Walter Gretzky Municipal Golf Course. Later this year, a portrait of Gretzky will be unveiled there.

The Glenhyrst Art Gallery is currently raising money to create a bust of Gretzky that will be installed in the new city hall at 58 Dalhousie St.