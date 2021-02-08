Residents raise concerns over Paris subdivision development

Article content

PARIS Residents are raising concerns about a townhome and low-rise apartment building project proposed for the Mile Hill subdivision.

They say the project will bring down the value of their properties, increase traffic and invade their privacy.

Several subdivision residents sent letters of objection to Brant County councillors. The noted that they understood that the property would be the site of commercial development.

At issue is a plan by Losani Homes to build back-to-back townhomes on three adjoining lots on Rest Acres Road, between Vic Chamberlain Place and Powerline Road. Under the proposal, two of the lots also would have four-storey apartment building. Back-to-back townhomes share side and back walls.

The proposal was outlined to Brant County councillors at a recent planning meeting by Dave Aston, of MHBC Planning Ltd., on behalf of Losani.

The developer is looking for a zoning bylaw amendment to permit the project. Two lots already are zoned for residential, multiple medium density, while the third is zoned for mixed use commercial.