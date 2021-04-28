Residents asked to weigh in on proposed noise bylaw change
City councillors want to know what the public thinks about a proposed change to Brantford’s noise bylaw.
At a meeting Tuesday, councillors said they’ve received many calls from residents confused about the intent of the potential new rules.
“My phone lit up with concerns and questions,” said Coun. Joshua Wall. “I need more time to get feedback from the public.”
Earlier this month, Brian VanTilborg introduced a noise bylaw amendment “aimed at the chronic bad actor who has no respect for their neighbours” that received unanimous support from fellow councillors at a committee meeting. Approval on committee recommendations is made at council meetings.
The change would amend the city’s current noise bylaw to include the “prohibition of the noise or sound made or created by a radio, phonograph, public address system, sound equipment, loud speaker, musical instrument or other sound-producing equipment” when it is played in a way that “unreasonably disturbs the peace, comfort or repose of any person in a dwelling house.”
“It’s not about someone playing their radio in the driveway with their kids,” said Coun. Chery Antoski. “It’s not about all noise. It’s a about problematic situations.”
VanTilborg said the regulation is aimed at the few city residents who are “jerks,” playing their music at “rock concert levels” so that their neighbours’ windows rattle three doors down.
Coun. John Utley said the city has some “neighbours from hell” who subject those living nearby to the sound of a thumping bass 12 hours a day.
“A very few of our citizens are irresponsible, obnoxious people,” said Utley.
Coun. Jan Vanderstelt said excessive noise has become especially problematic as more people are working from home during the pandemic.
Garry Anderson, Brantford’s manager of property standards and bylaws, said bylaw officers would use their discretion when investigating complaints. The noise bylaw change is meant to “identify aggressive acts intended to harm,” he said.
The city must educate, then legislate approach to bylaw infraction complaints, only issuing fines when absolutely necessary, said Anderson, whose retirement was announced on Tuesday.
Coun. Greg Martin said the noise bylaw change gives bylaw officers “another tool in their toolbox” to deal with unreasonable people “maliciously cranking the bass to irritate their neighbours.”
He urged council to pass the bylaw change right away so residents don’t have to put up with these kinds of situations as the weather gets warmer.
Instead, city staff will create a public engagement campaign next month on Let’s Talk Brantford, a municipal online tool to gather input from residents, and report the results to council in June.