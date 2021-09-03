Residential building proposed for former train station property
The city has received a site plan application for an eight-storey building with commercial and residential units on the same Market Street property as the former TH&B railway station.
The station, originally built in 1896 and expanded in 1906 – an addition also was put on in the 1960s — is now surrounded by fencing. The building has been vacant for years.
In 2019, the city approved a historical designation that would protect the oldest portions of the building despite the objections of the property owner, Steve Charest, CEO and president of King and Benton, a Brantford real estate development company. An objection to council’s decision has been made and the matter has gone to the Local Planning Appeal Tribunal (LPAT).
The application for a site plan was submitted by Elite M.D. Developments and the property owner is listed as Train Station Lofts of Brantford Inc.
The first phase of the proposed development is an eight-storey building with 118 residential units and ground floor commercial space, as well as surface and above-ground parking, on the east half of the site.
The old railway station, according to a report by McCallumSather, a Hamilton company who was hired by the developer and whose work includes heritage conservation, “is proposed to remain intact and in situ (in place).”
The report was presented to the Brantford heritage committee earlier this month.
“As this is the case, our findings conclude that there are no direct impacts to the existing building, or any of the identified attributes, as a result of the proposed development,” says the report.
“Although the new construction is located quite a distance from the existing building (train station), we recommend consulting with a structural engineer, who is a Canadian Association of Heritage Professionals member, to comment on any potential vibration impacts from the adjacent construction, as well as any required monitoring during construction.”
Representatives from McCallumSather told heritage committee members a second phase of the development that will include the old station is planned for a later date but couldn’t say when or how the building will be used.
That didn’t sit well with some members of the city’s heritage committee who voiced concerns about the heritage impact assessment, saying it provided scant information about the station’s future.
“I was pretty amazed reading through this whole document and there’s virtually no talk of the station and what they envision,” said committee member Ed Bernacki. “It’s one thing to protect the bricks and mortar but the building still has to live. I’m looking at this and thinking, ‘Nice apartment building but what has this got to do with the railway station?’”
Committee member Tamara Cupoli said she didn’t “want to see a development going on treated as a severed parcel and (the station) being left to slowly dilapidate.”
Committee member Rob Adlam said he is concerned the current condition of the building hasn’t been considered and adequate protection of it is necessary during construction of the residential building. He said the developer should be encouraged to conduct an audit of the former station as soon as possible and report back to city staff and the heritage committee.
Other suggestions from the committee included retaining a portion of the train tracks, and creating a colour scheme for the exterior of the new building so it complements the historic station.
Nathan Etherington, chair of the heritage committee, earlier said the former train station “has been a property of interest to us for a long time.” The station is associated with Brantford’s early industrial history and expansion, as well as an era where railways promised to expand connectivity and acted as key catalysts to municipal, provincial and national economies.
The building is the oldest of the surviving TH and B (Toronto, Hamilton and Buffalo Railway) stations still sitting on original property. There are about 25 former TH and B stations that still exist in some form.
The station was built at a time when Brantford’s population was expanding and the city looked to become a major manufacturing centre in Ontario. A number of large industries built plants near the line.
There are still several stages the proposed development must go through before a building permit is issued by the city.