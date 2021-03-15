





Article content How many representatives should there be on city council? Should councillors continue to be elected in wards or city-wide? Should a city councillor’s job be part-time or full-time? Those are some of the questions being considered by the current council at a special meeting of the operations and administration committee on Wednesday. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Report recommends no change to make up of city council, ward system Back to video Council is currently made up of the mayor and 10 council members, with two representatives for each of five wards, or areas, of the city. The councillor job is part-time and the mayor works full-time. It’s a system that has been in place in Brantford since at least the 1930s. At a meeting in November 2019, city council agreed to hire a consultant to conduct a review that would help determine if any changes are needed to the structure of council, the ward system, or pay for council members. A report called City Council Governance and Employment Status Review and Ward Boundary Review (Phase 1) has been completed by Watson and Associates.

Article content The report recommends the city continue with the status quo: part-time councillors representing five, two-member wards. Those recommendations will be discussed and voted on at Wednesday’s meeting. “I think we’re teetering on asking councillors to do too much,” said Mayor Kevin Davis. “At some point, we’re going to tip over into needing full-time councillors, but we’re not quite there yet.” The report says that when interviews were conducted with the mayor and councillors, “there seemed to be a general feeling that the current 10-member council was appropriate. “Some councillors expressed concern about the current workload and offered ideas about dealing with that workload, but few concerns were raised about the current size of council.” A comparison with other similar-sized Ontario municipalities shows the number of councillors varies between eight to 17. When asked through a public survey: * 52 per cent of respondents said they wanted the number of councillors to stay the same, with 21 per cent saying there should be fewer, and 16 per cent saying there should be more. * 42 per cent said they wanted to continue with a ward system, with almost 30 per cent saying councillors should be elected at-large (representing the entire city), and 24 per cent saying it should be mixed. * 44 per cent said the number of councillors elected for each ward should be greater than one, with 26 per cent saying it should be one, and 16 per cent saying they aren’t in favour of ward elections.

Article content * Almost 47 per cent said the role of councillor should be part-time, and 42 per cent said it it should be full-time. “Large and medium-sized cities generally employ a ward system because it recognizes that there are real differences in various parts of the city and it is important that each of those areas is represented,” said the report. “Once the boundary lands (annexed from the County of Brant) come on stream, there will be a need for redistribution but that will be an issue for the next council,” said Davis. In support of its recommendation that councillors continue to be employed on a part-time basis, the report said, “Brantford councillors are facing a continuing increase in their workload, but our interviews with councillors suggest that the job could still be handled on a part-time basis. There was also a feeling, however, that the job is becoming more complex and time consuming, and it is moving toward a time when it could be considered full time.” Although Davis said many residents talked about the need for full-time councillors during the last municipal campaign, he said that likely won’t happen until the city reaches a population of about 130,000 (the current population is about 100,000). The report determined that only three municipalities in Ontario pay their councillors what would be considered a full-time wage. Brantford councillors are paid $34,850 a year. That compares to $32,600 in Chatham-Kent, $33,450 in Peterborough, $41,400 in Guelph, $41,900 in Kingston, and $46,900 in Windsor. The range of pay for mayors is much broader. Brantford’s mayor earns $116,400 a year, compared to $85,400 in Peterborough, $112,000 in Chatham-Kent, $121,400 in Kingston, $157,900 in Guelph, and $199,000 in Windsor. “At this time, the preliminary analysis does not suggest making any significant changes to the salary of either councillors or mayor,” said a report prepared by city staff.

