Reduced parking at proposed condo meant to make neighbourhood more 'walkable'

A four-storey, 30-unit apartment building proposed on a brownfield site in the mature Holmedale area is an example of planning of the future.

“It’s a sign of things to come,” Coun. John Sless said at a community development meeting on Tuesday where initial approval of a zoning bylaw amendment was given for the building at 180 Grand River Ave.

It is the first of two developments planned by King and Benton Redevelopment Corp. for the neighbourhood. The developer also has submitted an application for a four-storey, 45-unit apartment building to be located on the east side of nearby Jubilee Avenue.

The building on Grand River Avenue will have a mix of bachelor, one-bedroom and two-bedroom units, which will be sold as condominiums.

The building will have fewer parking spaces than what is normally required under the city’s zoning bylaw. One space per resident and three spaces for visitors are proposed.