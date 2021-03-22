Red-Control designation impacts Brantford programs, services

Those who live in other jurisdictions who are already registered to play hockey for a Brantford league/team are only permitted to train at city rinks while Brantford remains in the red level. For example, a player who lives in Hamilton is permitted to train at Brantford arenas only if they are pre-registered and already on a Brantford team.

According the Brant County Health Unit’s acting medical officer of health, Dr. Elizabeth Urbantke, no patrons from outside of Brantford, Brant County and Six Nations of the Grand River are permitted access to recreational services at Brantford facilities. That restricts everyone from outside the region, no matter what colour designation people are travelling from.

Restrictions in Red-Control are the most severe available before widespread closure of businesses and other organizations.

A move Monday to the Red-Control level of the province’s COVID-19 response framework means broader restrictions in Brantford and the County of Brant.

However, entire teams from other jurisdictions outside the region are not permitted to visit city arenas, no matter what colour designation level they are travelling from.

Furthermore, within the red designation, scrimmages and games aren’t permitted.

At the Wayne Gretzky Sports Centre:

* The weight room, fitness classes and indoor track is limited to 10 participants at a time. Pre-registration is required every Wednesday beginning at 7 a.m. for bookings the following week. Register at Brantford.ca/RecConnect. Back-to-back bookings aren’t available.

* Gym rentals will be limited to 10 athletes plus coaches/trainers. Bookings for the gym are restricted to Brantford sports organizations. Bookings for outside jurisdiction organizations won’t be accepted.

* Scrimmages and games at arenas is not permitted. Approved use is for training only.

* Minor rentals will continue, but adult rentals are cancelled.

* All dressing rooms are closed, including goalie rooms.

* The capacity limit on each ice pad is 10 players/skaters plus coaches/trainers.

* The capacity limit on each rink is 25 people.

* Children under 18 may be accompanied by one parent or guardian.

* No spectators are permitted.

* Pre-screening questions, including contact tracing questions, will be asked upon entry.

* Approved user groups will be required to continue providing pre-populated screening sheets at the time of each rental.

*Patrons/renters who live outside Brantford, the County of Brant or Six Nations of the Grand River are not permitted to rent or attend programs/activities at city facilities.

* All user groups associated with a Brantford Sports Association are required to continue to follow enhanced protocols.

* All pickle-ball and sports rentals at city community centres are cancelled.

* The indoor skatepark at Woodman Community Centre will remain open, but the capacity limit has been reduced to 10 or fewer patrons at a time.

Many online services can be requested and addressed using one of the city’s online forms. For general inquires, email customercontact@brantford.ca or call 519-759-4150.