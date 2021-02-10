Record value for homes sold in January despite lack of supply
The total value of homes sold last month in Brantford and Brant County was $70.5 million, setting a record for the month of January.
That comes despite a 15.8 per cent decrease in the number of homes sold in January – just 112 units — compared to the same month last year.
“People are reluctant to put their home on the market because they want to secure a place to live first,” said Ray Petro, president of the Brantford Regional Real Estate Association. “Because there isn’t a lot of inventory for people to move to, it’s causing a backlog.”
A low inventory of homes for sale is a problem throughout southern Ontario, said Petro, noting that the “mass exodus from the GTA to smaller communities like ours is causing more competition” that slows people putting their homes on the market.
“We need the government to help release some of the red tape and help development move along,” said the BRREA president. “We need more inventory.”
The association reported 142 new residential listings last month, down 27.2 per cent from January 2020 and the lowest number in history for the month of January.
Meantime, the average price of homes sold in January 2021 was a record $629,295, an increase of 35.6 per cent over last year.
The benchmark price for single-family homes was $558,500 (up 26.4 per cent), while townhouse/row units was $364,900 (up 19 per cent). Apartments came in at $275,000, up only 0.4 per cent from January 2020.
At the end of January, there were 78 active residential listings, representing a 69.6 per cent drop compared to the end of January 2020 — and the lowest inventory for that month in over 30 years.
With more buyers vying for fewer homes on the market, Petro said realtors are seeing “the most aggressive kind of bidding wars right now, like nothing we’ve ever seen.”
He said that, depending on how well priced a house is, it’s not out of the norm for a seller to receive about 15 offers, and most can expect a significant amount over the asking price.
“It’s absolutely crazy right now,” Petro said. “We’re begging for more inventory.”
