Raise Your Voice organizers hit pause button

A livestreamed concert series, slated to broadcast in February from Dominion Telegraph in downtown Paris, has been postponed.

Noisemaker Presents and the National Arts Centre have been forced to shelve the Raise Your Voice Concert Series due to Ontario’s emergency stay-at-home order, which requires that concert venues, theatres and cinemas not open for the purpose of rehearsing or performing a recorded or broadcasted performance.

Maestro Fresh Wes was to lead off and host the four-part series beginning Feb. 4, but organizers have now hit the pause button “until the pandemic has improved in Ontario and we can present high-quality performances without risking the safety of any artists, crew or the community.”

“We all have to do our part to stop the spread of COVID-19,” said Tim Des Islets, founder of Noisemaker Presents. “Even though the work these incredible artists do is essential, we need to take responsibility for the community and do what we feel is best for everyone.”

Other artists in the lineup include Crown Lands, Logan Staats and Nuela Charles.

Des Islets said new dates would be confirmed once the government changes the stay-at-home order.

Meantime, anyone who purchased tickets online will receive a refund.