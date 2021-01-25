Raise Your Voice concert series to broadcast from Paris

Brian Thompson
Jan 25, 2021  •  6 hours ago  •  2 minute read
Canadian rap artist Maestro Fresh Wes will host the livestream concert series Raise Your Voice, and will perform in the first instalment on February 4, 2021. Photo by Derek Ruttan /London Free Press/Postmedia Network

A new virtual concert series will be live streamed from the Dominion Telegraph in Paris next month.

The National Arts Centre and Noisemaker Presents have joined forces to stage Raise Your Voice, a four-part series of concerts featuring some of the country’s best indigenous artists and artists of colour.

“Our partnership with the National Arts Centre is built on our collective mission to contribute to opportunities for artists and to share their stories in a compelling and honest way,” said Noisemaker Presents founder Tim Des Islets.

The series gets underway Feb. 4 with a performance by Maestro Fresh Wes, who also will host the series.

Maestro Fresh Wes is the first rap artist to have a song inducted into the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame. His single, Let Your Backbone Slide, was the first Canadian rap recording to achieve gold and platinum status.

“Raise Your Voice is gonna be awesome and it’s an honour to be selected to host and perform,” he said.

Crown Lands, a folk-blues-progressive rock duo of Kevin Comeau (guitar, bass, keys) and drummer/vocalist Cody Bowles will perform on Feb. 11.

Logan Staats, a singer-songwriter born on Six Nations of the Grand River and raised in Brantford, will perform on Feb. 18.

Staats was the winner of The Launch, a television show competition aimed to give Canadian singers a chance at a recording career.

The final instalment in the series on Feb. 25 features Neula Charles. The Edmonton-based alternative soul singer-songwriter is known for her captivating stage presence and soulful voice.

Each 60-minute concert will be hosted on the National Arts Centre’s website.

Des Islets said the series will be “a high-quality user experience for attendees to enjoy live music from the comfort and safety of their own home.”

Tickets for each performance cost $12.50 and are available at www.noisemaker.ca

One dollar from the sale of each ticket will be donated to the Woodland Cultural Centre’s Save the Evidence campaign that aims to restore the former Mohawk Institute residential school as an interpretive education centre.

bethompson@postmedia.com