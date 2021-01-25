Article content

A new virtual concert series will be live streamed from the Dominion Telegraph in Paris next month.

The National Arts Centre and Noisemaker Presents have joined forces to stage Raise Your Voice, a four-part series of concerts featuring some of the country’s best indigenous artists and artists of colour.

Raise Your Voice concert series to broadcast from Paris

“Our partnership with the National Arts Centre is built on our collective mission to contribute to opportunities for artists and to share their stories in a compelling and honest way,” said Noisemaker Presents founder Tim Des Islets.

The series gets underway Feb. 4 with a performance by Maestro Fresh Wes, who also will host the series.

Maestro Fresh Wes is the first rap artist to have a song inducted into the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame. His single, Let Your Backbone Slide, was the first Canadian rap recording to achieve gold and platinum status.

“Raise Your Voice is gonna be awesome and it’s an honour to be selected to host and perform,” he said.