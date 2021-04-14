Rainbow crosswalk to be painted downtown
A rainbow crosswalk being painted on a downtown street offers not just a splash of colour but a sign of support for the local LGBTQ+ community.
At an operations and administration committee meeting on Tuesday, city councillors unanimously approved installing the crosswalk in the core. City staff and Brantford Pride will work together to decide on the exact location.
Coun. Joshua Wall, who moved the resolution to create the crosswalk, said it was a collaborative effort of Brantford Pride, The Bridge Brant and local 2SLGBTQ+ community members.
“Pride, to me, is an important sense of self-worth,” said Wall. “To be proud of who you are and what you stand for. We all deserve the right to not be prejudiced, discriminated against or made to feel ashamed of who we are or who we love.”
Similar crosswalks have been painted in many communities. Brant County council recently agreed that the middle crossover in downtown Paris will be painted in recognition of Pride.
Nathan Etherington, chair of the County of Brant Pride Committee, said he suggested a year ago a rainbow crosswalk be installed as part of the downtown streetscaping study.
“We have been dreaming and scheming to see a crosswalk for quite some time,” said Taylor Berzins, co-chair of Brantford Pride.
Berzins said 2021 marks the 10th anniversary of the group. Plans for a big celebration have been scuttled by the COVID-19 pandemic. She said installation of the rainbow crosswalk “couldn’t have come at a more important time of visibility and celebration.”
Coun. Dan McCreary said he was honoured to second Wall’s resolution.
“There was a time that I’d see these in other communities and I’d give myself a bit of a head scratch,” he said. “But I’ve come to recognize the significance of this purely symbolic gesture that we’re making. I think it’s important to those folks in the (LGBTQ+) community but it’s also important to the community at large to recognize how these folks can see themselves in a bit of paint on a city street and recognize that that speaks to them and they begin to understand the kind of prejudice and hate that some of these folks have had to bear throughout their whole lives.”
Painting of the crosswalk is to be complete by June 1. June is Pride month.
Coun. Rick Weaver suggested that a small, COVID-friendly ceremony be held to officially mark the opening and a campaign be organized where people take a selfie on the crosswalk “and we can post them to show all the love and support the community has.”
Coun. Richard Carpenter suggested city staff look for other locations to paint similar crossings.
“This goes to what we aspire to as a community,” said Mayor Kevin Davis. “That we’re welcoming, we’re inclusive and we’re a diverse community.”