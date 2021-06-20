





Share this Story: Rainbow crosswalk damaged by suspected vandalism

Rainbow crosswalk damaged by suspected vandalism Photo by Michelle Ruby / The Expositor

Article content jpg, BR Just 10 days after it was officially unveiled, the rainbow crosswalk in downtown Brantford has been damaged by what appears to be intentional vandalism. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Rainbow crosswalk damaged by suspected vandalism Back to video Like the colourful Pride Flag crosswalk painted on the street in downtown Paris, the symbolic artwork at Colborne and Market streets has been marred by tire skid marks. “It’s disappointing, for sure, but not completely surprising,” said Taylor Berzins, co-chair of the Brantford Pride committee. “There are some communities where this has happened multiple times.” On Monday, Brantford police released a photo of a vehicle suspected in the vandalism that happened just after 7:45 p.m. on June 17. The vehicle is a white Chevrolet Silverado Z71 with a black truck bed toolbox. Anyone who may have information is asked to contact police at 519-756-0113. Anonymous information can be provided to Brantford Crime Stoppers by calling 519-750-8477 or 1-800-222-8477 or by submitting a web tip at www.tipsubmit.com/WebTips.aspx?AgencyID=251

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Mayor Kevin Davis said he is disheartened by the vandalism “I’m disappointed because the crosswalk is a symbol of our support. It speaks to a community that is inclusive, accepting and welcoming, which is important as the country becomes more diverse.” The colourful crosswalk, meant to display the city’s support for 2LSGBTQ+ communities, was installed on June 8. The damage likely happened overnight Thursday. Video footage collected from the area has been handed over to the police. Davis said he’s “hoping there’s enough evidence so those involved can be made accountable.” The mayor said placement of the crosswalk was chosen partly because there is video surveillance in the area that will hopefully “discourage others from doing the same thing.” The crosswalk design is based on the Daniel Quasar Flag, featuring rainbow colours that represent LGBT communities, black and brown stripes that represent marginalized LGBT communities of colour, and pink, light blue and white stripes that are representative of the Transgender Pride Flag. Installation of the crosswalk, the city’s first, was unanimously approved by city council in April, led by Coun. Joshua Wall. “To say that I am heartbroken wouldn’t do it justice,” Wall said on the weekend. “I will continue to work every day until our community is one where everyone can feel safe, welcomed and loved for who they are. There is no place for hate in our community. I stand united with the 2SLGBTQ+ community in allyship and love.”

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content At the time of the unveiling, the city urged citizens to respect the symbol, warning that the location was patrolled by the city’s downtown security team and monitored by closed-circuit cameras. Davis said the vandalism is proof that the crosswalk is needed in the city. “They’re (the vandals) trying to say something and the crosswalk is saying something else.” The mayor said the city is committed to maintaining the crosswalk and will look into how it can be cleaned or repainted. Berzins said, in general, there has been great community support throughout June, which is Pride month. She said lawn signs that read Love Lives Here and include a rainbow flag proved so popular the committee had to order more. There has been no reported damage to any of the 400 signs. The crosswalk in Paris was unveiled May 13 and was damaged within days. Brant OPP is investigating. Brant OPP are also investigating the theft of Pride signs from streets in Paris.

Share this article in your social network







Latest National Stories Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Brantford